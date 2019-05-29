Health Department to spray for mosquitoes

Richmond County Health Department will be contracting with Gregory Pest Solutions from Charlotte, NC again this Spring to provide mosquito abatement.

This is to conclude mosquito abatement efforts associated with Hurricane Florence. Gregory Pest Solutions will begin the abatement process by treating the most populated areas of the county with a larvicide briquette and follow-up with an adulticidal ground spraying, weather permitting.

Spraying will occur from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, May 30, 2019 until all designated areas have been covered. Beekeepers will be notified using the county’s reverse notification system of the exact dates ground spraying will occur.

Although the larvicidal briquettes are not harmful to bees some studies recommend beekeepers to cover their hives on clear nights when ground spraying occurs. However, the adulticidal spray is perfectly safe for animals and pets.

For more information please contact Richmond County Health Department Environmental Health Section at 910-997-8320.

