Farmer’s Market looking to grow

ROCKINGHAM — The Farmer’s Market opened Saturday, a late start to the season caused by rain, and with fewer vendors than expected.

The market is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday’s under the breezeway between the Department of Social Services and the Richmond County Extension Office and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday’s on Harrington Square in Rockingham until the end of September.

Run by local farmers and supported through donations, the Farmer’s Market on Tuesday offered tomatoes, potatoes, strawberries, peaches, cucumbers, broccoli, cabbage and squash, along with baked goods and handmade home decor.

“There’s an art to growing (tomatoes),” said Josh Blake, coordinator for the Farmer’s Market this season, as he laid out his crop of tomatoes Tuesday. “You’ve got to know what fertilizer to use and when to put it in.”

There were only three vendors Saturday and Tuesday, Blake said, despite a larger number that signed up earlier in the year.

Blake said the market started at the end of May rather than the beginning because the heavy rain throughout April and earlier this month forced him to push back planting for two weeks. He said his crops were likely affected more than others across Richmond County because where he lives in Ex-Way, there is more clay which retains water more than the “sandy” soil in the surrounding areas.

“It was hard to get (seeds) in the ground,” he said.

The farmers allowed to sell their products at the Rockingham Farmer’s Market have to be within 50 miles of Rockingham, according to Blake. For more information about becoming a vendor or supporting the Farmer’s Market, call Paige Burns at 910-997-8255.

Valerie and Richard Lunceford were selling their desserts and handmade aprons and oven mits Tuesday. Their desserts, which included the likes of the “Magic Bar” — a cake made with white and regular chocolate chips, coconut, pecans and condensed milk which Valerie said is so rich most people can only take one bite — are part of the offerings at their recently-formed business, Mimi and Papa’s Baking.

Valerie said baking has been a hobby of theirs for many years, both having learned to cook from their grandmothers and now having passed the passion down to their grandchildren. She said the recipes comes from cookbooks, favorites that are passed around their church community and things that she makes up, like the Magic Bars.

“I like chocolate, I like coconut, so I mixed it all together,” Valerie said.

Sandra Sweatt became a vendor at the market through helping Valerie knit other items, and about two years ago she learned to make pillows, a hobby she’s continued ever since.

“I enjoy (making pillows), I don’t do it for the money,” Sweatt said. “You make pillows out of love, not out of money.”

Blake said that by June, the market will add corn, okra and butter beans to its offerings.

“I just hope we can make (the market) grow,” he said.

Vendors slow to join market

