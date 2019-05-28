Honoring the fallen

A JROTC cadet walks with a wreath in honor of military service members who have lost their lives to display it around the Battlefield Cross, a statue of a pair of boots, M16 rifle and infantry helmet at the VFW on Saturday at the Memorial Day Remembrance Service. The wreaths “bespeak both the beauty and the brevity of life and evoke memories of other days,” according to the Arlington National Cemetery’s website. The ceremony was led by AMVETS Post 316 with an invocation by Rev. Charlie Tyler, the presentation of colors by the Richmond Senior High School JROTC, the National Anthem sung by Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel, and the 21 Gun Salute by the Post 316 Honor Guard. The guest speaker was Union County Commissioner and Republican candidate in the special election for the 9th Congressional District Stoney Rushing. The VFW Post 4203 provided a meal after the ceremony. A JROTC cadet walks with a wreath in honor of military service members who have lost their lives to display it around the Battlefield Cross, a statue of a pair of boots, M16 rifle and infantry helmet at the VFW on Saturday at the Memorial Day Remembrance Service. The wreaths “bespeak both the beauty and the brevity of life and evoke memories of other days,” according to the Arlington National Cemetery’s website. The ceremony was led by AMVETS Post 316 with an invocation by Rev. Charlie Tyler, the presentation of colors by the Richmond Senior High School JROTC, the National Anthem sung by Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel, and the 21 Gun Salute by the Post 316 Honor Guard. The guest speaker was Union County Commissioner and Republican candidate in the special election for the 9th Congressional District Stoney Rushing. The VFW Post 4203 provided a meal after the ceremony.

