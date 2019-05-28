AMVETS awards scholarships to JROTC cadets

Sam Standridge, finance officer for AMVETS Post 316 hands JROTC cadet Timmothy Powell a check for $500 at the Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony on Saturday at the VFW in Rockingham. Sam Standridge, finance officer for AMVETS Post 316 hands JROTC cadet Timmothy Powell a check for $500 at the Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony on Saturday at the VFW in Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM — The AMVETS Post 316 will award five scholarships to JROTC students in Richmond and the surrounding counties as part of an effort to do more to support those going into the military rather than those who have served.

On Saturday at the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony hosted by Post 316 in partnership with the VFW Post 4203, AMVETS awarded cadets Timmothy Powell and Amya Garris, both seniors at Richmond Senior High School, $500 scholarships for higher education.

Post 316 is awarding scholarships to one cadet each from Anson, Scotland and Moore counties as well.

“We’re investing in these kids before they get in the ‘river’ as opposed to investing in them when they’re already in it,” said Sam Standridge, finance officer for Post 316. “We’re still in the business of helping older veterans and families too but we’re trying to do more to prioritize the future.”

For those interested in donating to the scholarship fund or applying for a scholarship, call Standridge at 910-331-5644.

This is the second year of AMVETS’ scholarship. Last year, they gave two $500 checks to RSHS JROTC cadets and one $400 check to a female veteran who was studying at Richmond Community College, according to Standridge.

Standridge said they let the JROTC and school staff to decide who needs the scholarship.

“They know who needs help and who’s going to college,” he said.

The primary ways that AMVETS raises money are through their concessions stand, which is present at about 25 events per year, and through selling Christmas trees at Richmond Plaza, Standridge said. The next event their concession stand will be at is the Plaza Jam on June 6 at Cole Plaza in downtown Rockingham.

These efforts, the concessions stand and tree sales, allow Post 316 to build access ramps and provide other services for veterans throughout the year. Standridge said he would like to see the post be able to send two checks to every high school in Richmond, Scotland, Anson and Moore counties.

Sam Standridge, finance officer for AMVETS Post 316 hands JROTC cadet Timmothy Powell a check for $500 at the Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony on Saturday at the VFW in Rockingham. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_0595.jpg Sam Standridge, finance officer for AMVETS Post 316 hands JROTC cadet Timmothy Powell a check for $500 at the Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony on Saturday at the VFW in Rockingham.

Post 316 shifts focus to youth

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]