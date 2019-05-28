County manager warns fund balance may drop below minimum by June

Land Land Richmond County has been contacted by the Local Government Commission for the second year in a row which regard to concern over the county’s fund balance. Last year, county departments were asked to cut their budgets by 7% and this year they have been asked to remain at their current levels or reduce them. Richmond County has been contacted by the Local Government Commission for the second year in a row which regard to concern over the county’s fund balance. Last year, county departments were asked to cut their budgets by 7% and this year they have been asked to remain at their current levels or reduce them.

ROCKINGHAM — County Manager Bryan Land warns in his budget message going into fiscal year 2019-2020 that the county may dip below the minimum fund balance recommended by the North Carolina Local Government Commission as he takes drastic steps to continue to work to correct the county’s financial standing.

The Local Government Commission (LGC) recommends that fund balance be at least 8.33% of general fund expenditures. The North Carolina Treasurer’s Office sent a letter to the Board of Commissioners earlier this year, after reviewing 2018’s audit report, expressing concern over the county’s available fund balance as a percentage of expenditures.

Land asked all departments to submit budgets that were equal to or below fiscal year 2018-2019 levels in response to the Treasurer’s Office. This is the second year in a row the Treasurer’s Office has sent a letter of this nature. The first letter came in March 2018, after reviewing Richmond County’s 2017 audit report, expressing concern about the fund balance which at that time was at 15.97% of expenditures while most counties in Richmond County’s population range maintain a fund balance of 32.23%.

“Fund balance is intended to be used for a rainy day (which it certainly has been for the last eight or nine years),” Land wrote, including the parenthetical. The county has used the fund balance to balance the budget every year since the 1995-1996 fiscal year, according to Land, and he said he’s “extremely proud” that no fund balance was used to balance the next budget.

The proposed budget for the new fiscal year maintains the tax rate of $0.83 per $100, which was the result of an “inevitable” $0.04 raise last year. Land wrote that even with this increase the county is required to transfer of $1.6 million of the county’s solid waste fund to balance the budget. The solid waste fund, like the water fund, is an enterprise fund, meaning that it is self-sustaining through fees only and does not use any tax dollars.

Land notes in his budget message that the North Carolina State Treasurer’s Office discourages the practice of transferring enterprise funds to the general fund.

“Additionally, the customers of enterprise funds shouldn’t subsidize general governmental operations,” Land wrote. “As I have stated for the last two years, this isn’t a sustainable habit.”

He added that the options in balancing the general fund budget are this transfer of solid waste funds or increasing the tax rate for the second year in a row.

“To get out of the rut of transferring from the solid waste fund every year, our ad valorem tax valuations will have to increase substantially, our sales taxes will have to increase substantially or we will need to increase the tax rate again,” wrote Land.

The purchase of the Rockingham Speedway promises to have a large impact on sales tax revenue, but Land notes that the extent of that impact is still not clear. Reasons for optimism are the construction of a fifth shell building used to attract new industry, the expansion Impact Plastics’ Hamlet facility to add 30 new jobs with an average salary of $75,000 and a $13 million investment over five years, and the impending opening of Enviva which is expected to increase the county’s tax valuation by $120 million, according to Land.

Other highlights from Land’s budget message:

• There is no proposal to increase residential or commercial solid waste fees.

• There is a proposed 4% increase in commercial, industrial and bulk water rates and a 3% increase in Cordova’s sewer rates, though no residential increase is included.

• Land proposes a continuing of the program to assist Cordova, Mountain Creek and Northside fire departments with funding for new trucks which appropriates $7,500 per year for 10 years or until the departments reach $75,000.

• The Board of Education is recommended for a 1% increase over their 2018-2019 budget.

• Richmond Community College is recommended for a 7.8 percent increase from their 2018-2019 budget, which Land notes is to cover maintenance and utility costs at the new campus in downtown Rockingham. RCC’s 2018-2019 budget was a 3.8% decrease from 2017-2018.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

