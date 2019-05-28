Community Calendar: May 28

The deadline for all Community Calendar items is now 12 p.m. every Friday and will appear in the following Tuesday’s paper. To list your event, email [email protected], call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

The Daily Journal does not list prices in calendar listings, which appear as space is available. To guarantee placement or to include prices, please contact the advertising department.

May 28

Richmond County Farmers Market has opened for the summer. The Market will be open on Tuesday, May 28 beginning at 3 p.m. at the Richmond County DSS/Health Department.

May 29

The Town of Hoffman’s Town Hall office will be closed in observance of Memorial Day. The Town Hall will reopen on May 30. If there are any questions, please contact the Town Hall office during regular business hours at 910-281-3606.

June 1

The Miss Excellence Pageant will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Wayman Chapel Faith Center at 1923 Osborne Road, Hamlet. Admission is free and food is free. There will be guest speakers and a musical performance by a Stellar Awards nominee. For more information, call Lisa Morman-Patterson at 910-434-3552.

Dobbins Heights Community Center will hold its Health Fair at 10 a.m. Tests will be free for all Dobbins Heights residents.

June 5

Rohanen High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at the Fatz Café in Rockingham at 12 p.m.

June 8

The JCPenny Kids Zone, Fun for All, Free for All in Rockingham will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Parents are encouraged to bring their kids for an extra 10 percent off and creating a “My Hero” Frame for Dad.

Providence Missionary Baptist Church will host a music workshop on June 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the workshop concert on June 8 at 5 p.m. at 1120 E. Washington St., in Rockingham. Minister and Recording Artist Will Harris and Minister of Music of Lewis Chapel Baptist Church of Fayetteville, NC will provide a choir music workshop that will include lecturing on various music ministry topics, teach new music to the choirs, and train musicians for their overall benefit and growth in the music ministry. The church is inviting other churches in the community to attend and participate in the workshop.

June 11

The M.A.H.S. Class of 1967 will have a class luncheon on Tuesday, June 11 at the Seaboard Station Restaurant at 12 Charlotte St. in Hamlet. All classmates are encouraged to attend.

The Hamlet Senior Center will be having the Veteran’s Club sponsored Annual Deep-Sea Fishing Trip on July 11 out of South Carolina. All equipment and bait will be provided. Participants will be departing from the center at 3:30 a.m. For more information please call the Hamlet Senior Center at (910)-582-7985.

June 14

The 1st Regional Elder Abuse Awareness Walk will be held on June 14 at the Pembroke Recreation Complext from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and includes Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties. For more information please call Elaine Brown at (910)-775-9761.

June 22

The Dobbins Heights Community Park will hold their third annual community event titled “Stop Gun and Gang Violence” sponsored by Stop the Violence, STV from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be guest speakers, pastors, evangelists, praise dancers and singers, and food and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend.