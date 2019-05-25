Dobbins Heights pool opening delayed, holding party instead

Lifeguard Shania Gibson, right, tries to hold off splashing while in the pool with Zoe Blue, left, Alayna McDonald, Angel Gould and Javon Gould at Dobbins Heights Community Park in 2016. Lifeguard Shania Gibson, right, tries to hold off splashing while in the pool with Zoe Blue, left, Alayna McDonald, Angel Gould and Javon Gould at Dobbins Heights Community Park in 2016.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Town of Dobbins Heights will delay their scheduled pool opening until the weekend of June 1 but will still hold Memorial Day festivities at the Community Park on Saturday.

Town Council Member Angeline David said Friday that the parts needed to repair the pool took longer to arrive than expected which forced them to push the pool’s opening back another week.

Instead, the town will hold a cookout and Super Soaker party from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dobbins Heights Community Park.

Dobbins Heights will continue to offer swimming lessons at the pool this summer. For any questions relating to the pool, call the pool house at 910-716-2005 or the Community Center at 910-582-0170.

Lifeguard Shania Gibson, right, tries to hold off splashing while in the pool with Zoe Blue, left, Alayna McDonald, Angel Gould and Javon Gould at Dobbins Heights Community Park in 2016. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_dhpool16.jpg Lifeguard Shania Gibson, right, tries to hold off splashing while in the pool with Zoe Blue, left, Alayna McDonald, Angel Gould and Javon Gould at Dobbins Heights Community Park in 2016.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]