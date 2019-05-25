Felony charges filed in fire at pastor’s home

White White Ternarius White has been charged with setting a fire in the early morning hours of Friday, May 17 that engulfed two vehicles and part of the home of Pastor Julio Torres. No one was injured in the blaze. Ternarius White has been charged with setting a fire in the early morning hours of Friday, May 17 that engulfed two vehicles and part of the home of Pastor Julio Torres. No one was injured in the blaze.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued charges in the burning of an East Rockingham pastor’s home last week.

Ternarius Cartrell White, 34, of Aleo 6th is charged with two felony counts of first degree arson.

White allegedly set a fire in the early morning hours of Friday, May 17 which destroyed two vehicles owned by Pastor Julio Torres of Monte Horeb Church of God and spread to burn the front of their home which was a bed room, according to Major Jay Childers with the sheriff’s office.

Torres, along with his wife and six children, were in the home at the time. The fire also burned the vinyl siding off of the Torres family’s neighbor’s home, which was occupied by a woman and children of ages two and 10 months old.

No one was injured in the blaze.

White was a person of interest in the burning in the days after. A K-9 alerted to the presence of a fire accelerant being used on the vehicle, which Childers said could be any kind of petroleum product. The sheriff’s office cooperated with the State Bureau of Investigation’s arson unit on the case.

Bill Bayless, deputy chief of the East Rockingham Fire Department, said Monday that they and Cordova Fire and Rescue fought the blaze from 3:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Bayless could not provide an estimate of the cost of the damage, but said it’s “probably going to be high.”

Torres said Monday his family cannot live in their house. The Red Cross has provided his family with financial support, while their church community and neighbors have donated food and clothes.

“(The community) has provided spiritual support and support in every other way they can,” he said in an interview Monday.

For inquiries about support for Torres and his family, contact the church at 910-817-7637 or 910-995-7875.

At the time of the charges being filed Wednesday, White was in the Richmond County Jail awaiting trial for one felony count each of possessing a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed gun.

He was allegedly found in possession of a sawed-off Springfield 944 single shot shotgun.

White was initially held at the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond, but these new felony arson charges have increased his bond by $200,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that White’s only conviction in North Carolina came in March 2019 on a felony charge of selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance. He was sentenced to probation for this offense.

Chesterfield County, South Carolina records show that White was convicted in March 2005 of the aforementioned felony count of second degree burglary, for which he was sentenced to“direct shock incarceration.” Direct shock incarceration is defined on the North Carolina Department of Corrections website as a sentence which involves intense military discipline with a “heavy reliance on physical labor and personal growth rehabilitation” as a way to deter criminal activity and is typically given to first-time offenders.

Man already in custody accused of burning pastor’s home

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

