Care givers learn tips to fight sexual abuse

Megan Tarver, System of Care coordinator with the Sandhills Center, speaks to a group of Richmond County care givers about how they prevent and recognize sexual abuse. Megan Tarver, System of Care coordinator with the Sandhills Center, speaks to a group of Richmond County care givers about how they prevent and recognize sexual abuse.

ROCKINGHAM — As more and more victims of sexual abuse and assault have felt empowered to speak out in recent years, the tide has begun to shift towards a mainstreaming of proactive steps that can be taken to protect young people from falling victim.

On Thursday, a group of Richmond County social workers, teachers and others who work with children and victims of abuse attended a training entitled “Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children” sponsored by the Sandhills Center in collaboration with North Carolina Families United. The training detailed the often uncomfortable steps it takes to prevent inappropriate sexual contact and to respond after the fact.

The attendees watched a video in which a speaker explained that sexual abusers are skilled at gaining the trust of their victims, often through family connections or by leveraging their position of power.

“It’s not fun to expect the worst of people, but we have to actively work to protect our children,” the speaker said.

The video stressed the importance of parents being the ones that open the conversation about sexual contact and being specific about what kinds of situations are appropriate and not so that children are able to be better judges of what’s happening to them.

Megan Tarver, System of Care coordinator with the Sandhills Center, said that it’s imperative that parents “reinforce to their child that their personal boundaries are important.” She said that this can involve taking risks at offending someone based on hunches that an interaction may not be appropriate, even from family members.

“Trust the feeling that something isn’t right,” Tarver said.

According to materials shared by Tarver, 90% of children who are victims of sexual abused knew their victims, 30% of victims are abused by family members, 60% of victims are abused by people the family trusts, 40% of victims are abused by older or more powerful children and less than 10% are sexually abused by strangers.

The “grooming” process for potential abusers of children can involve special attention in the form of going on outings together and gift giving, taking on the role of a family member, filling some other unmet need like friendship or a material need, keeping the child isolated, treating the child as if they were older, increasing physical touch and the discussing of lewd subjects to break down barriers.

For teachers and those who work at other agencies that care for children, Tarver said steps must be taken to eliminate situations where adults can be in one-on-one situations with children without anyone else in view or earshot, whether it be cutting out car trips between an adult and child or organizing rooms to limit secluded areas where actions cannot be “observed and interrupted.”

Of course, Tarver said, these one-on-ones will happen and aren’t all going to be inappropriate, but children still need to be empowered to speak up if something were to go wrong.

For Kenyetta Cooper, who works with Compassionate Counseling Services in Rockingham, her biggest takeaway was the utility of a code of conduct that can be on display during her agencies after school care which lays out what is appropriate and not. Cooper said she often sees even adults struggling to articulate their boundaries when people want to hug or touch them, a topic which she said they’ve held meetings about.

“It’s even less likely that kids would verbalize (being uncomfortable) to an adult,” Cooper said.

DawnMarie Helin, a guardian ad litem in Richmond County, said that the discussion of one-on-one interactions affects her job because she often has to do home visits to speak to children in order to properly advocate for their interests in court. She said parents often assume she needs to be alone with the child, but may still see her as a “threat.”

“I want the child to be comfortable,” Helin said. “I want parents to know that I don’t necessarily need to be alone with the child to help.”

For more information, visit www.d2l.org.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_0553.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Megan Tarver, System of Care coordinator with the Sandhills Center, speaks to a group of Richmond County care givers about how they prevent and recognize sexual abuse. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_0549.jpg Megan Tarver, System of Care coordinator with the Sandhills Center, speaks to a group of Richmond County care givers about how they prevent and recognize sexual abuse. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Tips on prevention, detection

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]