Hamlet police suspended from state program for showing ‘gross negligence’

This picture shows the 11 M16 rifles that the Hamlet Police Department received from the LESS program which they now have to mail back after being suspended from the program. LESS provides surplus military equipment, weapons and vehicles to law enforcement on request. This picture shows the 11 M16 rifles that the Hamlet Police Department received from the LESS program which they now have to mail back after being suspended from the program. LESS provides surplus military equipment, weapons and vehicles to law enforcement on request.

CORRECTION: An article published on May 17 entitled “‘Gross negligence’ by Hamlet police,” stated that Marc Terry had been recently demoted for unknown reasons and attributed this to information to Chief Tommy McMasters. Terry voluntarily took a position as a school resource officer with Richmond Community College on May 6, according to former City Manager Jonathan Blanton. The story has been updated to reflect this.

HAMLET — State officials informed the City of Hamlet last week that the Hamlet Police Department would be suspended from the Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) program, which provides police with needed equipment and vehicles through military surplus, because the department repeatedly failed to comply with a request to return weapons.

At issue is HPD’s four month delay, from mid-November 2018 to February 2019, in responding to a request for three specific M14 rifles to be returned to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Then, when HPD did respond to the request in February, they sent five unrelated .30-06 rifles, to the confusion of state officials.

City Manager Jonathan Blanton said the officials that contacted the city commented that, “This is one of the worst cases of gross program negligence that they had ever seen.”

“They requested three guns we sent back five, none of the five guns that we sent were any of the three that they requested,” Blanton said. “I have no idea how that happened but it’s absolutely humiliating.”

The three weapons that were requested were finally mailed out on Friday, May 10, a day after state official initially contacted the City of Hamlet in regards to HPD’s failure to comply with their request. Hamlet Police Chief Tommy McMasters said that the department still does not know where the five guns that were sent came from.

“Of the five guns that we sent we have no idea where we acquired those guns, why we had those guns and they’re telling us that they will not return them unless we can show ownership … if we can’t then they’re going to destroy them,” Blanton said. He continued to say that the five guns HPD sent back were not acquired through LESS.

Joey Raynor, state point of contact for LESS, sent five emails to then-Captain Marc Terry requesting the weapons be returned between Nov. 14, 2018 and Feb. 13, 2019, according to emails obtained by the Daily Journal. McMasters said that when LESS makes a request for weapons to be returned it typically takes about two weeks to complete the process.

Terry did not respond to the emails. Blanton said that when Terry was asked why the five guns were sent, he responded that he did so at the direction of then-Chief Scott Waters.

Hamlet has now been mandated to return all the equipment they have ever received from LESS, which amounts to 11 M16 rifles, and will be suspended from the program for 120 days at which point their status with the program is at the discretion of the inspector general’s office which will decide whether they will become eligible to receive equipment again, according to Blanton.

“I don’t know how eager they are going to be to forgive us,” Blanton said Thursday. “It’s tough to wrap your head around.”

Captain Randy Dover said that the cost to replace the 11 M16 rifles the department is losing would be roughly $6,600, at $600 per weapon. Blanton said the loss of LESS support buts the department at a “great disadvantage” in serving the community.

For McMasters, who said he has been working to build up a S.W.A.T. team, the suspension has forced him to “table” these discussions indefinitely.

“It’s completely unfair to our new chief, Chief McMasters, that he has to deal with this situation and it’s equally as disappointing in Chief Waters that this happened,” Blanton said. “I’m very disappointed and very frustrated.”

Terry voluntarily took a new position as a school resource officer at Richmond Community College on May 6, prior to the city being informed of the issue with the guns, according to Blanton. Terry could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Waters is currently employed as a security officer at the Richmond County Judicial Center. Waters also could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Waters retired on March 29 after roughly five years as chief. He was inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, a prestigious honor given by the governor to recognize those who “have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments,” according to the Order’s website.

This picture shows the 11 M16 rifles that the Hamlet Police Department received from the LESS program which they now have to mail back after being suspended from the program. LESS provides surplus military equipment, weapons and vehicles to law enforcement on request. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_0438-1.jpg This picture shows the 11 M16 rifles that the Hamlet Police Department received from the LESS program which they now have to mail back after being suspended from the program. LESS provides surplus military equipment, weapons and vehicles to law enforcement on request.

Department suspended from state program

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]