Heavy rains caused strawberry shortage at festival

This photo shows the flooding on Lee Berry’s strawberry farm during the soil fumigation phase. The rain ruined this plastic coating which Berry could not afford to replace. This photo shows the flooding on Lee Berry’s strawberry farm during the soil fumigation phase. The rain ruined this plastic coating which Berry could not afford to replace. This photo shows the rotten strawberries that didn’t make it Strawberry Festival on Saturday. Lee Berry said the erratic weather forced him to pick his strawberry crop early, and he lost many in the rain. This photo shows the rotten strawberries that didn’t make it Strawberry Festival on Saturday. Lee Berry said the erratic weather forced him to pick his strawberry crop early, and he lost many in the rain.

ELLERBE – Following the Second Annual Strawberry Festival held by the Ellerbe Area Neighbors Association on Saturday, some attendees complained about a lack of strawberries at their namesake event.

The festival asks that any food booths or trucks have at least one strawberry themed item. Mark Buckeridge, president of the Neighbors Association, remarked on Monday that the shortage was felt by several attendees — and farmers too.

There are only two Richmond County farmers that grow strawberries, according to one of them, Ellerbe Mayor Lee Berry. He said they had strawberries for sale for about 4 hours of the 6-hour event. But, highlighting the delicate nature of farming, Berry added that they would have had plenty if it weren’t for rain on the festival’s original date the previous weekend.

“A week is a lot in farming,” Berry said.

The heavy rain the last couple of months has caused strawberry crops to either rot or become waterlogged and flooded farmland during the costly soil fumigation process, according to Berry. He said multiple crops have been totally lost due to flood water and he couldn’t afford to replant. One lost crop cost him roughly $8,000, he said.

“It was the most devastating that I have ever seen,” said Berry, adding that he has lost about $100,000 worth of all his crop yield this year due to rain. He said he didn’t have insurance on the crops because it was too expensive.

“We can’t control the weather,” Berry said.

With the fluctuating weather, from pouring rain to high heat, which Berry said requires irrigation levels smaller farmers can’t afford, Berry had to pick his strawberries on March 22 instead of the normal date of April 22 to avoid a potential run in with bad weather. This caused another large loss of strawberries because their short shelf-life.

Farming can be a costly, time consuming and complicated undertaking. Davon Goodwin, manager of Sandhills Farm to Table, plans on starting his own farm soon and highlighted the dedication it takes.

“No one wants to do it anymore. It takes a lot to start up,” Goodwin said. “Think about it, would you want to work every day all year long?”

Goodwin and Berry both did not come from farming families and didn’t plan to start on their own.

Berry has four acres of strawberries and said it costs around $15,000 an acre to plant. Goodwin estimated his planting costs at $8,000 an acre. This difference could be in technique, seeds, location and other variances.

Farming is also time sensitive with many crops not coming into season when customers want them.

“I’ve had people ask me for strawberries [out of season]… Strawberry season in April and May,” Berry said. “If it were easy, everyone would do it.”

This photo shows the flooding on Lee Berry’s strawberry farm during the soil fumigation phase. The rain ruined this plastic coating which Berry could not afford to replace. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Attach18979_20190522_145535.jpg This photo shows the flooding on Lee Berry’s strawberry farm during the soil fumigation phase. The rain ruined this plastic coating which Berry could not afford to replace. This photo shows the rotten strawberries that didn’t make it Strawberry Festival on Saturday. Lee Berry said the erratic weather forced him to pick his strawberry crop early, and he lost many in the rain. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_20190522_191347.jpg This photo shows the rotten strawberries that didn’t make it Strawberry Festival on Saturday. Lee Berry said the erratic weather forced him to pick his strawberry crop early, and he lost many in the rain.

Crop losses hurt strawberry output at festival

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]