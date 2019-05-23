Businesses take center stage at Expo

Sabrina McDonald, Rockingham City Clerk, checks out some Paparazzi jewelry sold by Tatinishia Franklin of Rockingham. Sabrina McDonald, Rockingham City Clerk, checks out some Paparazzi jewelry sold by Tatinishia Franklin of Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM — Hundreds made it out to the Cole Auditorium Wednesday afternoon for the 14th annual Blooming Business Expo where local businesses were showcasing their brands.

The Expo hosted multiple local businesses as well as larger companies. The even began as a modest luncheon for Richmond County Chamber of Commerce members and has grown into a larger event with more participants and anyone can sign up to have a spot, according to Emily Tucker, president of the Chamber.

The Chamber hosts the event with the college to help businesses and local people “connect, promote and grow,” Tucker said. “It’s a great way for folks to showcase their products. There’s door prizes and people can increase their customer base.”

Among the 39 registered vendors were Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills, Plastek, and Enviva, whose grand opening will be held in “about a month,” according to spokesperson Chris Brown. A date has not officially been set.

Habitat is currently advertising for their repair program that is taking applications. Habitat helps low-income homeowners affected by age, disability or family circumstances. There is a partial repayment program with no interest.

Tatinishia Franklin, owner of Lady T’s Bling, had a stand at the Expo and plans on advertising more. Though ‘Bling’ is currently part-time for her, as she’s got another full-time job, she said she hopes to make jewelry her full-time job soon.

“I want to be able to take my own time and … spend time with my grandson, my granddaughter, travel with my husband and travel with the family in general,” Franklin said. “With my full-time job right now I can’t do that.”

