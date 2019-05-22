Felony charges filed in burglary

White White Hairston Hairston

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man has been charged with multple felonies after allegedly breaking into a residence to steal a firearm.

Tracy Hairston, 50, of Washington Street is charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of a stolen firearm.

Hairston allegedly broke into a residence on West Broad Avenue and stole a Sig Sauer handgun worth an estimated $560, according to warrants for his arrest. He pleaded guilty to breaking and entering a vehicle in February 2018 and served 36 days in the Richmond County Jail, warrants show, which prompted the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hairston was placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Hairston was convicted of relatively low level offenses in the early 2000s before a string of felony convictions in recent years.

In August of 1993 he was convicted on one misdemeanor count of driving with a revoked license and was sentenced to probation, then he served a month in prison following a March 2009 conviction on one misdemeanor count of larceny.

Then in April and June 2016, Hairston was convicted on three felony counts of breaking and entering and one felony count each of larceny after breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretenses. The larceny after breaking and entering conviction and one of the breaking and entering convictions were handed down in Cumberland County. He was sentenced to probation for these offense, according to state records.

Most recently, state records show, Hairston was convicted in February 2019 on one felony count of breaking and entering a vehicle. He was also sentenced to probation for this charge.

Man found with sawed-off shotgun, warrants say

A Rockingham man has been charged with a carrying a concealed sawed-off shotgun.

Ternarius Cartrell White, 34, of Aleo 6th is charged with one felony count each of possessing a weapon of mass destruction and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed gun.

The weapon was a modified Springfield 944 single shot shotgun, warrants show. White has previously been convicted of one felony count of second degree burglary, punishable by up to six years in prison, warrants show, which prompted the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

White was arrested on Friday, May 17 and is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that White’s only conviction in North Carolina came in March 2019 on a felony charge of selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance. He was sentenced to probation for this offense.

Chesterfield County, South Carolina records show that White was convicted in March 2005 of the aforementioned felony count of second degree burglary, for which he was sentenced to “direct shock incarceration.” Direct shock incarceration is defined on the North Carolina Department of Corrections website as a sentence which involves intense military discipline with a “heavy reliance on physical labor and personal growth rehabilitation” as a way to deter criminal activity and is typically given to first-time offenders.

