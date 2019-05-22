American Tae Kwon Do students impress at ‘Phoenix N Tha Burg’ Tournament

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Pictured above in the front row, from left to right, are Owen Ellis, Liam Ellis and James Williams. In the second row are Jakob Wood, Anthony Provenzario, Michael Holder and Andrew McLendon. From left to right in the third row are coaches Connor Ellis, Chris Ellis, Todd Williams and Steven Millen. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Pictured above in the front row, from left to right, are Owen Ellis, Liam Ellis and James Williams. In the second row are Jakob Wood, Anthony Provenzario, Michael Holder and Andrew McLendon. From left to right in the third row are coaches Connor Ellis, Chris Ellis, Todd Williams and Steven Millen.

ROCKINGHAM — Within a two-week span, six students from American Tae Kwon Do went up in rank, learned new patterns and finished in the top four of their respective categories at the “Phoenix N Tha Burg” Tournament.

Andrew McLendon and Jakob Wood each grabbed one first-place finish to lead the way. McLendon won the sparring competition and placed second in kata while Wood bested the kata portion and came in third in sparring.

Owen Ellis’ lone performance was a second-place outing in flag sparring, Michael Holder slid in at No. 2 in kata and James Williams was runner-up in sparring and third-best in kata. Anthony Provenzario finished third in sparring.

Liam Ellis competed, but did not place, in kata and sparring.

All of their efforts, which head instructor Chris Ellis called “impressive,” were recognized before the team held practice inside the gymnasium on the Place of Grace campus Tuesday evening.

“This is a big accomplishment, knowing that a lot of these patterns have over 20 to 30 moves,” Chris Ellis said. “To learn them in that short amount of time and place in this big of a tournament was very inspiring. I’m very proud of them.”

The tournament, which was held in Laurinburg on Saturday, May, 18, was one that unusually went without problems, the head instructor said. He applauded the fact that there weren’t any bad calls made by the officials.

McLendon, who was competing in his first tournament, said the hardest part for him was learning what was required of him to say to the judges and learning how to walk on the mat — both things he learned two days before competition.

“I thought I did pretty good,” he said with a smile.

Coaches for American Tae Kwon Do are Chris Ellis (head instructor), Connor Ellis (assistant instructor), Todd Williams (assistant instructor), Steven Millen (assistant instructor) and James Jeter Sr. (also known as “Master J”).

Team sponsors are Alfredson’s Import Repair, Basic Finance, Inc. and Electronics Service Company.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected]

