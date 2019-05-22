Graduates walk halls of their alma mater elementary schools

Richmond Senior High School seniors Natalie Davis, Caitlyn McGuire and Gabby Paone pose for a selfie in front of L. J. Bell Elementary School where they first met and attended school together. The friends laughed as they reminisced about their behavior as children at the school.

ROCKINGHAM — Students lining the main hall of L.J. Bell Elementary School in Rockingham clapped and cheered as past students, now seniors of Richmond Senior High School, walked through the main hallway in their caps and gowns. The children whooped and hollered while giving out, admittedly low, high-fives to some of the soon-to-be graduates.

Two full school buses unloaded the seniors while the students and staff inside prepared to greet them with enthusiasm and support.

“Once a bee always a bee!” a senior shouted once the students were positioned on the front steps for a group photo causing an eruption of smiling faces and laughter.

Loyalty to their childhood school and teachers made the Senior Walk a very emotional time for some. A few parents made appearances to get photos of their seniors and their friends dressed in their high school regalia in front of the school that started, and in many cases fueled, their futures.

RSHS also took graduating seniors to visit other local elementary schools including East Rockingham, Washington Street, and West Rockingham now as alumni.

“It was just weird, like old memories. We were there for 5 years,” said senior Caitlyn McGuire in reference to her friends Gabby Paone and Natalie Davis who were also participating.

“Yeah, I got drug up the stairs by my ears,” Paone said.

“We went to after school together, it was a good time. I just remember getting into trouble when we were little and it all just brought it back to us,” said McGuire. “It smells the same.”

Interim Superintendent Jeff Maples attended L.J. Bell Elementary School for the Senior Walk since he knew a few students from the student government that would be there.

He has attended three or four of the Senior Walks and says that it’s “different every time.”

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our seniors to be recognized for their achievements, but also for younger students to realize that they too can work hard and graduate one day,” Maples said. “I think it’s just a great way to pass the torch.”

Two graduating RSHS students are teacher cadets, a program that allows a student to observe a classroom and gain experience decide if they want to pursue the career later.

“All the students are finding their pathways either to go to university or community college or to the work force and the military. They all have a pathway and it’s our job to help them find that pathway,” Maples said. “It also reminds elementary teachers that they played such a big part in this day.”

Maples pushed the importance of nurturing students in elementary school saying that those that get a good start have it “easier” later in life.

Students spent the morning reflecting on how quickly the time passed and remembering how they felt in elementary school when they saw high school graduates compared to now.

“It feels so far away when you’re that young… Elementary school feels like yesterday,” McGuire reminisced. “I remember them saying ‘that’s going to be you!’ and now I’m looking at these kids like ‘you’re going to be me one day.’”

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

