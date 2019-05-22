Blanton helping Hamlet stay ‘up and running’ during manager transition

HAMLET — Former City Manager Jonathan Blanton will be serving as part-time interim city manager until the position is filled. He began another position at UNC Charlotte’s Graduate School as director of finance and business affairs on Monday, May 20.

Blanton will continue to attend the city council meetings and is available by phone or email for anything that comes up in Hamlet until the position is filled.

“(Monday) night I was on the phone for an hour or so just checking in with everything,” Blanton said. “I didn’t want to leave the city scrambling to find a replacement … I gave a four-week notice, so they had plenty of time and I’ll continue to help out as long as it doesn’t interfere with my new position.”

According to Blanton, he was making about $67,000 a year as city manager, or approximately $1,288 a week. As part-time interim city manager he is receiving a weekly stipend of $1,000, without benefits, from the city of Hamlet. Blanton said when the last manager resigned they agreed to stay on full time until a replacement was found.

There is no set protocol in place for who takes over what responsibilities when a city manager resigns, but Mayor Bill Bayless said the city is following what other cities do in the situation. City Clerk Gail Strickland is handling a lot of the administrative tasks and Director of Public Works Billy Stubbs is covering utilities to help with Blanton’s partial absence. Bayless doesn’t anticipate any heavy workloads, such as hiring or firing, to be happening before a city manager can be named.

Bayless said there were two options: the city could use Blanton as interim or get someone that is retired from the position to temporarily fill the seat.

Both Blanton and Bayless expressed negative feelings towards the latter option, saying that they wanted someone that “knows the city” instead of someone that would have to learn everything for just a short period of time in the position.

“We just don’t have anyone (else) in the city that wanted to (be interim),” said Bayless.

When Marcus Abernethy left the position in 2016, the council advertised for applicants. Having not been satisfied with the initial pool, they reopened applications in search of the right candidate. Seeing it the second time, Blanton applied and was hired in 2017.

Bayless said that a council member will review the applications and make recommendations on who they want interviewed. His goal is to have interviews within the next two weeks.

The number of current applicants is unknown at this time.

“[This was the] best route to go for us at the time,” said Bayless. “The main thing is just to get someone in there … We just wanted to keep things running during the transition time.”

Blanton is confident that the council will find a well-qualified person to take his place as city manager.

“They aren’t shy about saying ‘no,’” he said.

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

