Strawberry jammin’ in Ellerbe

ELLERBE — This year’s Strawberry Festival brought in more than 2,500 people, 61 vendors and more opportunities for next year.

“It was excellent… The music was great, the food vendors were amazing. It was just a really good time,” said Mark Buckeridge, president of the Ellerbe Area Neighbors Association.

The Strawberry Festival is a non-profit event that directs all proceeds to benefit the community. The event featured an antique car lineup from the Fayetteville Model A Club, performances from dance group the Sanhill Shaggers and live music from The Trip Rogers Band, Long Gone Bluegrass and The Sand Band.

The addition of the antique car show drew interest from other car show promoters, including a local antique tractor group. Buckeridge said he received a call the day before the festival about adding another car show, but both that show and the tractor show are on the lineup for next year.

Last year’s festival was only on one side of Main Street, but this year they opened the festival up to both sides of the road and closed the road to vehicles, allowing for more pedestrian traffic to flow without danger and with less crowding.

Closing Main Street “changed everything,” Buckeridge said.

He said that one vendor sold all the food they expected to sell over the course of the entire day after only the first rush of attendees and had to quickly restock at the grocery store to keep up with the pace.

One point the Ellerbe Area Neighbors Association is thinking about changing for next year is putting the musical entertainment in the center of the festival’s layout — specifically, on Main Street.

“We had some great music while most of the people were out shopping … I want people to be able to hear the music and see the music while shopping,” said Buckeridge.

Although each food vendor at the Strawberry Festival was required to have something strawberry themed, some attendees complained about the lack of strawberries themselves, Buckeridge said. The heavy rains throughout the early spring severely hurt the growth of strawberries in the county, he explained.

“This has been the most devastating year, that I’ve ever been told of, for strawberry growers,” Buckeridge said. “[Mayor Lee Berry] lost thousands and thousands of dollars trying to provide strawberries to the town.”

Berry could not be reached for comment Monday.

Despite that shortage, Buckeridge noted that The Berry Patch’s booth was still busy providing people with “huge sponge cakes, a big dollop of ice cream covered in strawberries and syrup and then covered in whipped cream.”

“They were lovin’ it,” he said.

The Ellerbe Area Neighbors Association holds their meetings in the Town Hall every last Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Community members of Ellerbe and even other local towns are encouraged to attend and give input on changes being made or proposed events.

Festival's 2nd year shows growth

Alex Smith

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

