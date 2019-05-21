Rockingham Lidl to close, employees have option to relocate

The Rockingham Lidl location will close on May 26 as the company expands on the East Coast. The Rockingham Lidl location will close on May 26 as the company expands on the East Coast.

ROCKINGHAM — The Lidl store on U.S. 74 Business across from Walmart will close May 26 as the chain adds 25 new stores along the East Coast.

The German grocer’s Rockingham employees will have the opportunity to relocate, according to Chandler Ebeier, a spokesperson for the company.

“After a thorough review of our store network, we decided to close our Rockingham store to focus on locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our shoppers. This was a difficult decision and never one we take lightly,” Ebeier said in an email Monday. “We are working closely with our Rockingham team and are offering every affected employee the opportunity to relocate and work within our growing network of stores.”

Nearly half the shelves at the Rockingham store on Monday were completely bare. The company acquired the deed for the property in March 2016, which has a tax value of $5,670,970, according to county tax records. A Lidl in Kinston will also close as part of this change.

Earlier this week, Lidl announced it will hold a hiring event to fill around 100 new positions at its regional headquarters and distribution center in Alamance County, North Carolina, according to a press release.

The company’s 25 new locations will be in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia by spring of 2020, and by the end of next year will seek to add more than 100 more locations, according to a press release.

There are six stores planned to open in North Carolina: on NC-55 in Cary, on Monroe Road in Charlotte, on Margaret Wallace Road in Matthews, on W. Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro, on Buffaloe Road in Raleigh and on Eastwood Road in Wilmington.

“We are committed to long-term growth in the United States and always strive to locate in the most convenient locations for our shoppers,” said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. “These new stores are part of the next steps in our U.S. expansion. Over the next year, we are excited to introduce more customers to Lidl’s award-winning quality, reliably low prices, and convenient shopping experience.”

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

