Devastating fire believed arson, person of interest in custody

ROCKINGHAM — The home of an East Rockingham pastor caught fire early Friday morning while he and his family were inside, though no one was injured, and law enforcement say early evidence suggests it was set intentionally.

Pastor Julio Torres, of Monte Horeb Church of God, said Monday that he, his wife and their six children were at home when their car went up in flames at around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. The fire engulfed the suburban that Torres said he had recently bought and their other car parked beside it, eventually spreading to consume the end of their home adjacent to the driveway.

“Physically, no one was hurt, but emotionally yes,” Torres said Monday.

Major Jay Childers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that they have a person of interest who is in custody on separate charges. A K-9 alerted to a fire accelerant, which could be any type of petroleum product, on the vehicle. The sheriff’s office has submitted samples to the State Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab and is awaiting final results, according to Childers.

Childers said that no firearms were the cause of the blaze. The investigation is ongoing.

Bill Bayless, deputy chief of the East Rockingham Fire Department, said they and Cordova Fire and Rescue fought the blaze from 3:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Two vehicles were totaled, the front portion of the home, which he said was a bedroom, was engulfed and the heat melted much of the vinyl siding off of the neighbor’s home.

Bayless could not provide an estimate of the cost of the damage, but said it’s “probably going to be high.”

Torres said his family cannot live in their house. The Red Cross has provided his family with financial support, while their church community and neighbors have donated food and clothes.

“(The community) has provided spiritual support and support in every other way they can,” he said.

For inquiries about support for Torres, contact the church at 910-817-7637 or 910-995-7875.

“The Lord is in control,” Torres said. “Everything will be alright.”

Possible accelerant used, person of interest in custody

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

