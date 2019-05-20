Learning to defend, not fight: Ex-cop shares self defense tips

Anthony Moss, a self defense instructor and former Scotland County police officer, said that he always tells those that attend his sessions to avoid “fighting” an attacker or domestic abuser and instead to focus on self defense and getting to a safe location. Anthony Moss, a self defense instructor and former Scotland County police officer, said that he always tells those that attend his sessions to avoid “fighting” an attacker or domestic abuser and instead to focus on self defense and getting to a safe location. Anthony Moss, a self defense instructor and former Scotland County police officer, demonstrates how to escape from a surprise attack on Friday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. Anthony Moss, a self defense instructor and former Scotland County police officer, demonstrates how to escape from a surprise attack on Friday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — In light of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Dobbins Heights Community Center hosted a question and answer session with self defense instructor and former Scotland County police officer Anthony Moss which quickly turned into a demonstration session.

Of the eight individuals at the session, three of them were very vocal with their past experiences. The session helped them to share their experiences in violent situations and get some insight to how things could have gone differently.

Moss stressed the importance of “situational awareness” as the first step to self defense. This can mean making sure the person in the corner doesn’t have a gun or it could be something as simple as noticing a lamp or another household object in the room that could be used as a weapon.

“Anything can be a weapon … I use this towel,” Moss said as he motioned to the hand towel around his neck. He demonstrated how something as simple as a towel can be used to wrap around someone’s neck and pull them down or catch arms in case of an attack.

However, focusing on relationships, Moss warned of signs that a partner could become violent. Domestic violence doesn’t usually start with hitting or other violent behavior, he said, it could start with something as simple as controlling statements “I don’t like that person you’re friends with” or them asking you to change your clothing.

“Domestic violence isn’t always a husband and wife,” Moss explained. “It’s defined as anyone within the household so it could be your kids, cousins, or just someone living with you.”

Moss was a Marine for eight years and in the Army for six, and served several years on the Scotland County Police force before moving to Texas, where he currently resides and teaches. He travels every two months to do classes because he said he feels its important to educate people on proper self-defense techniques.

The Community Center is striving to educate and better the area in a multitude of ways including self-defense demonstrations, exercising classes, pool parties and more, according to event coordinator Sumaya Webster.

“The way things are going in the world, women need to know how to defend themselves,” said Jessica McGee of the session. “(The Dobbins Heights Community Center is) doing great things and moving on up. They always said, ‘(Dobbins Heights is) the little train that can’t.’ Well, Dobbins Heights is the little train that can.”

McGee opened up about past experiences that she’s dealt with involving domestic violence. She asked Moss if he taught things on actual fighting instead of self-defense because “sometimes it’s past that stage and you’re on the ground fighting.” Moss replied that he does teach Marine Martial Arts, but for the purposes of domestic and surprise attacks, he strongly suggests self-defense over fighting.

He also teaches classes to young kids about bullying which focus more on defending yourself and dealing with the mental aspect afterwards.

“I don’t teach you how to fight because even after the fight is over, you still have to deal with what’s up here,” Moss said pointing to his head. “You may have thoughts of suicide or want to shoot the school, you need to know how to deal with that, too.”

Ex-cop shares self defense tips

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

