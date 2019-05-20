Superior Court convicts drug, robbery suspects

Cribb Cribb Bell Bell

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Superior Court handed down the following notable convictions at this month’s session:

Tyree Lewis Bell

Bell pleaded guilty to and is convicted of one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one felony count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. He is sentenced to between 13 and 25 months in prison with 18 months of supervised probation.

The court dismissed three felony counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance, one felony count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and one traffic violation for driving with a revoked license.

Bell was initially held under a $145,000 secure bond.

Zachery Earl Cribb

Cribb pleaded guilty to and is convicted of two felony counts of breaking and entering and one felony count of larceny of a firearm. He is sentenced to between six and 17 months in prison with 24 months of supervised probation.

The court dismissed four felony counts of possession of stolen goods, three felony counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, two felony counts each of larceny of a vehicle and felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one felony count each of breaking and entering and attempted larceny.

Cribb was initially held under a $135,000 secure bond.

Cribb was arrested along with another individual following a 9-1-1 call referencing a break-in in progress on Oct. 14, 2018. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office initially found multiple four-wheelers, a dirt bike, two guns (a rifle and handgun), a hunting bag and a truck allegedly stolen by the pair, and believed them to be connected to six thefts.

He has no previous convictions in North Carolina, according to state records.

Zahirah Abdullah-Reynolds

Abdullah-Reynolds pleaded guilty to and is convicted of one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses. He is sentenced to between eight and 19 months in prison with 18 months of supervised probation.

The court dismissed one felony count each of identity theft, forgery of endorsement and uttering a forged endorsement.

Abdullah-Reynolds was initially held under a $25,000 secure bond.

Brooke English

English pleaded guilty to and is convicted of one felony count of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. She is sentenced to 45 days in the Richmond County Jail with 18 months of supervised probation.

The court dismissed one felony count of possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

English was initially held under a $15,000 secure bond.

Emmanuel Mechel Cooper

Cooper pleaded guilty to and is convicted of one felony count of assault inflicting injury on a detention officer. He is sentenced to between seven and 18 months in prison.

Cooper was initially held under a $10,000 secure bond.

Cribb https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_cribb-2-.jpg Cribb Bell https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_BELL-1-.jpg Bell

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]