U.S. 220 Exit in Richmond County getting more signage

ROCKINGHAM – Additional signs telling drivers to slow down as they exit onto U.S. 220 South in Richmond County are going up this week.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is installing eight signs that say all drivers on Interstate 73/74 headed toward the town of Rockingham must exit at mile marker 22 where they will continue onto U.S. 220 South. The transition from the interstate to U.S. 220 South includes a curve which has a 55 mph limit that is safe to use in normal weather conditions.

One of the new signs will caution people to slow down to 45 mph upon taking the curve.

The other signs include messages such as “All Traffic Exit” and “Exit Only” which will remind people they are leaving a limited-access interstate and will be traveling onto U.S. 220 which has a slower speed limit and direct side-road access that creates more congestion.

The department plans to extend the I-73/I-74 corridor from the exit to south of Rockingham. That project is scheduled to be awarded this coming October for construction.