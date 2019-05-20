None injured in Hamlet fire

The fire in a home on Entwistle Street Thursday night originated from the second floor in a room adjacent to the sleeping area on an enclosed deck attached to the house, according to Hamlet Fire Chief Calvin White. The fire in a home on Entwistle Street Thursday night originated from the second floor in a room adjacent to the sleeping area on an enclosed deck attached to the house, according to Hamlet Fire Chief Calvin White.

HAMLET — A fire engulfed the second and third stories of an older home on Entwistle Street on May 16 and into the early morning hours Friday.

The Hamlet Fire Department fought the fire from 9:10 p.m. when it was reported until 2:45 a.m., according to Hamlet Fire Chief Calvin White. No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire originated from the second floor in a room adjacent to the sleeping area on an enclosed deck attached to the house, White said.

“It appears that something, either smoking or something out of the ordinary set a couch on fire in that room and the fire flames from that couch went up those walls and … into the actual roof area of that house,” White said. “It started burning some blown in insulation and just progressed from there.”

The second floor was damaged from heat and flames that came from the third floor from falling wood and insulation. Since it was an older home — though in “great condition,” White said — it was made of some “very combustible materials.”

It is believed that three people were living in the home, although only one person was seen walking in the street by Chief White during the first three hours the fire department was there. He hasn’t spoken to the presumed owner since and cannot contact him.

“Just be careful with any open flames… Don’t assume anything. If you leave a room blow out a candle. If you’re drying clothes stay with it until its done. It’s just a part of the way you should live. A lot of people turn on something or light up something and walk away from it. That’s the worst thing in the world to do,” warned Chief White.

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

