Daily Journal hires new reporter

ROCKINGHAM — The Daily Journal has hired a promising young reporter fresh from UNC Pembroke.

Alex Faye Smith, 23, is from Palatka, Florida and currently resides in Pembroke. She has lived in North Carolina full-time since 2012 when she left Florida to pursue a better education.

“I am extremely grateful to have been provided with an opportunity to begin working in my field so quickly after graduation,” she said. “With as many educated professionals as there are, finding a job in journalism can be tough. Thankfully, my time at UNCP was spent being deeply involved in the field gaining as much as experience prior to graduation as I could.”

Smith began studying journalism and writing her freshman year by joining the Indianhead Yearbook as a photographer. She quickly moved up the ranks to section editor and then editor-in-chief where she held the position for two years. She has also worked on the Pine Needle, UNCP’s student-run newspaper, in nearly every position possible and on the Pembroke Magazine, a literary magazine, as assistant editor.

“We could not be happier to bring Alex into the fold and I can’t wait to see what she produces for the Richmond County community,” said Gavin Stone, editor of the Daily Journal.

Smith will be covering Hamlet, Hoffman, Ellerbe, education, and join the crime beat, as well as taking on general assignments and features.

“As a reporter, it is my responsibility to provide our readers with information about their community. I became a journalist to make an impact,” Faye said. “I want to make sure the community at least has the opportunity to know about what is going on around them, that they know the reason why it happening and are able to gain insight they otherwise wouldn’t have.”

Faye can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at 910-817-2675.

