Early voting in Republican primary closes

ROCKINGHAM — Early voting in the Republican primary for the 9th Congressional District’s special election is coming to a close Friday after a weak turnout from voters — which wasn’t necessarily unexpected by local officials.

As of the end of the day Thursday, the two counties with the most voters were Mecklenburg with 3,577 and Union with 2,355, according to Connie Kelly, director of the Richmond County Board of Elections.

Following were Bladen (855), Richmond (322), Cumberland (140), Scotland (140), Robeson (132) and Anson (89).

“The two counties with the highest number of voters are also the counties that have local people running,” said Kelly. “That may have something to do with the turnout.”

The early voting period for the primary began April 24 at Richmond County’s one-stop voting site is the Cooperative Extension Office located at 123 Caroline St., Rockingham. The primary election will be held on May 14, 2019 and the general election on Sept. 10. If a second primary is needed, it will be held on Sept. 10 and the general will be moved to Nov. 5.

Only unaffiliated voters and voters affiliated with the Republican Party are able to vote in this primary.

The Republican candidates running in this election are: Stony Rushing of Wingate, Fern Shubert of Marshville, Dan Bishop of Charlotte, Stevie Rivenbark Hull of Fayetteville, Kathie C. Day of Cornelius, Leigh Thomas Brown of Harrisburg, Gary Dunn of Matthews, Matthew Ridenhour of Charlotte, Chris Anglin of Raleigh, Albert Lee Wiley Jr. of Salter Path.

The winner of the Republican primary will face off against Democrat Dan McCready, Green Party candidate Allen Smith and Libertarian Jeff Scott, all of Charlotte, in the general election.

Richmond County’s voting locations on May 14 in the Republican primary of the 9th Congressional District’s special election are as follows:

• Rockingham #1: City of Rockingham Parks and Recreation at 1311 Rockingham Road

• Rockingham #2: Leath Memorial Library at 412 E. Franklin Street

• Rockingham #3: Northside Fire Department at 209 Bear Branch Road

• Wolf Pit #1: East Rockingham Senior Center at 135 Safie 6th Street, Rockingham

• Wolf Pit #2: Community Church Recreation Building at 193 Mill Road, Rockingham

• Wolf Pit #3: Cordova School at 194 Church Street, Cordova

• Wolf Pit #4: Ellerbe Grove Baptist Church at 162 Ellerbe Grove Church Rd, Rockingham

• Marks Creek #1: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 300 Charlotte Street, Hamlet

• Marks Creek #2: First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 200 Rice Street, Hamlet

• Beaver Dam #1: Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 108 McCoy Drive, Hoffman

• Beaver Dam #2: Mt. Zion United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall at 986 Ledbetter Road, Rockingham

• Mineral Springs #1: Ellerbe Town Hall at 108 W. Page Street

• Mineral Springs #2: Norman Community Center at 107 East Moore Street

• Steeles #1: Mangum Community Building at 5838 Grassy Island Road, Mt. • Gilead

• Steeles #2: Concord United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 316 Concord Church Rd., Ellerbe

• Black Jack #1: Mt. Pleasant Community Building at 876 Grassy Island Road, Ellerbe

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

