12 candidates declare for new election

UPDATE: Chris Anglin and Albert Lee Wiley Jr. declared for the 9th District race late Friday afternoon.

ROCKINGHAM — There are 13 candidates running in the new election for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

The state Board of Elections voted in February to nullify November’s election results following an investigation in which it found voting irregularities in the district and called for a new election, after former candidate Mark Harris agreed that a new election should be held. Republican Harris was ahead of Democrat Dan McCready in the first election.

There are 10 Republicans running in place of Harris, who withdrew from contention citing health concerns, one Green Party candidate and one Libertarian, who will all challenge McCready, who is running again. The first primary will be held Tuesday May 14, 2019, and the general election (or second primary, if needed) will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10. If a second primary is needed, the general election will be later, probably in November.

The candidates are:

• Dan McCready of Charlotte (DEM)

• Stony Rushing of Wingate (REP)

• Fern Shubert of Marshville (REP)

• Dan Bishop of Charlotte (REP)

• Stevie Rivenbark Hull of Fuquay-Varina (REP)

• Kathie C. Day of Cornelius (REP)

• Leigh Thomas Brown of Harrisburg (REP)

• Gary Dunn of Matthews (REP)

• Matthew Ridenhour of Charlotte (REP)

• Chris Anglin of Raleigh (REP)

• Albert Lee Wiley Jr. of Salter Path (REP)

• Allen Smith of Charlotte (GRE)

• Jeff Scott of Charlotte (LIB)

The deadline to declare for candidacy was 5 p.m. Friday, March 15.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

