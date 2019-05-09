Affair on the Square set for Thursday evening

Sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corporation, Affair on the Square will be happening in Downtown Rockingham from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9. There will be live music and artists and exhibitors will have displays on the sidewalks for shopping. Sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corporation, Affair on the Square will be happening in Downtown Rockingham from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9. There will be live music and artists and exhibitors will have displays on the sidewalks for shopping.

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham’s newest downtown event will hit the sidewalks again Thursday evening when Affair on the Square returns.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., restaurants, merchants and artists will join efforts to entertain attendees and show off the artistic talents of locals.

“It is an evening social sidewalk event in downtown Rockingham,” said Sharon Nichols, member of the event planning committee. “The restaurants will be offering dinner specials and the idea is we want to invite people to have dinner at Henry’s or Pattan’s and then stroll down the sidewalk to Hudson Brothers for drinks or dessert. And in between the restaurants, all along the sidewalk, there will be artists and exhibitors with stuff for them to see and shop.”

The path begins at Simply Chic Boutique passes Helms Jewelers and goes to Willow Tree Antiques and Gifts.

“When you walk up Washington Street, Junior Roscoe will be playing guitar at Discovery Place and DJ EROC will be in front of the bank,” said Nichols.

The event, which is sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corp., was the events committee’s brainstorm, according to RDC President John Hutchinson.

“All of the participating merchants will have discounts or drawings in their stores for a gift certificate worth $25 or more,” Nichols said. “You should go in and register to win a gift certificate so there’s a reason to stop at all the merchants. We’ll have balloons marking all the stops so people will know where they’re going.”

The events committee decided to host the sidewalk festival on a weeknight with good reason.

“We’re not trying to compete with weekend activities. It’s an evening out,” Nichols said. “The idea is to bring some foot traffic to downtown Rockingham on a weeknight.”

The Affair on the Square was started mainly for the Richmond County arts community, Nichols said, although some new exhibitors and vendors have been added.

“It’s not really a street festival. It’s more of a sidewalk festival. We’re not stopping traffic so it’s not gonna be shut down. It’s just a sidewalk stroll and shop and look and see, and come to downtown Rockingham.”

Exhibitors wanting to participate in the event Thursday and get a booth can contact Nichols at 910-331-9965.

