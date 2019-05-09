County government auction resumes, this time with IT support

Chris Turner of Twisted Treats reviews the properties up for auction on the last day of the initial bidding period, before the internet “broke.” Chris Turner of Twisted Treats reviews the properties up for auction on the last day of the initial bidding period, before the internet “broke.”

ROCKINGHAM — The auction of more than 150 Richmond County properties obtained through foreclosure, and other means, restarted Tuesday after a system failure last week forced Iron Horse Auctions, the company hired by the county to liquidate the properties, to stop the bidding.

The bidding resumed at noon Tuesday and will conclude at noon Thursday, according to Iron Horse Auctions’ website, though only bidders in winning positions were notified Monday of when the auction would reopen, according to Marc Baysek, a broker with Iron Horse.

The company planned to start the process of notifying these bidders by phone on Monday and then send out an email to all registered bidders, even those who hadn’t placed a bid, Wednesday morning.

“Our priority was verifying the bids of those in winning position. That was a time consuming process and was a combined effort of our staff and the staff of MarkNet,” Baysec said in a text, adding that the company website was immediately updated when bidding was reactivated. MarkNet Alliance is a third party hired to handle the technical side of the auction.

“We tried to have a more personal contact and reach bidders by phone,” Baysec continued.

But John Carter, a registered bidder in winning position, received an email on Monday confirming his current bids, in addition to a call from Iron Horse that same day, but that these communications made no mention of the bids reopening at noon Tuesday. Carter was first notified directly by Iron Horse that bids had resumed by the Wednesday morning email, according to an email from Iron Horse reviewed by the Daily Journal.

He found out via social media and word of mouth beforehand.

An email provided to the Daily Journal sent out on April 30 after the bidding had stopped said that a new date and time would be announced “soon” and asked that registered bidders check the Iron Horse website and their emails for announcements.

For other bidders, like Will Ferguson, the only communication he had with company about the auction prior to the email Wednesday morning after bids had already reopened was a regular ad his wife, Sarah, who was not a registered bidder, received because of a preexisting subscription.

Baysek said in the aftermath of the internet “breaking” last week that it was “bad luck” that caused the system — which he said in an interview had been used reliably on larger auctions — to become overloaded. Baysek told the crowd gathered at the Cole Auditorium at the time that the company would pause the bids to resume after the issue was resolved.

In an emailed statement Friday, Matt Corso, CEO of MarkNet explained that the break down was caused by a “perfect storm” of factors.

“First, there was a high volume of bidders placing bids within seconds of each other. This wasn’t only on-site bidders, but hundreds online as well,” Corso said. “Think of it as trying to shove a watermelon in the opening of a straw. When you factor in the unusual volume of bids at the same time along with the number of tracts it was like simulating an attack of the server. It really was a perfect storm.

“Servers have been reconfigured and we believe we now have a good solution in place,” he said.

The auction was supposed to “end” at noon on April 30, though the timer for all the bids would be extended 10 minutes past the deadline to allow the other bidder a chance to respond to a last-minute counter bid. Baysek, in his initial attempt to regain control of the crowd last week, addressed concerns that the 10-minute extension was causing secure bids to be challenged long after they would have otherwise been closed on.

He suggested that the company would consider breaking the properties into smaller groups so that there would be less bids coming in that would extend the auction. But the auction reopened with no change to the format Tuesday, though Baysek said Corso would be on site at the Cole Auditorium, the in-person location of the auction’s close, to “ensure smooth operation.”

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Iron Horse said they postponed the auction because they were not “confident everyone would have been able to bid as intended.”

“While we are grateful to have such a large turnout and participation from the public, we were not confident that everyone would have been able to bid as they intended. The decision to postpone the auction was made to allow our software partners time to address the technological deficiencies and with the goal of providing the County and the buyers better experience,” the statement read. “Once we are able to confirm details, we will resume bidding and publish the new ending date and time for the auction.”

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

