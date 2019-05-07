Affair on the Square attendees can help with murals

This mural features several Richmond County landmarks like the Harrington Square clock tower and the facade of the Richmond Community Theatre with Hitchcock Creek flowing through the scene and a beaver ready to kayak. This mural features several Richmond County landmarks like the Harrington Square clock tower and the facade of the Richmond Community Theatre with Hitchcock Creek flowing through the scene and a beaver ready to kayak. This mural will feature a set of dog tags, boots, and a poppy field symbolizing soldiers’ sacrifice with an American Flag in the background. The mural will go on display in the VFW Post 4203 building on Memorial Day. This mural will feature a set of dog tags, boots, and a poppy field symbolizing soldiers’ sacrifice with an American Flag in the background. The mural will go on display in the VFW Post 4203 building on Memorial Day.

ROCKINGHAM — During this week’s Affair on the Square, attendees will have the chance to contribute to Richmond County’s cultural history by working on two murals at Arts Richmond.

One, a colorful collage of different Richmond County landmarks like the Harrington Square clock tower and the facade of the Richmond Community Theatre with Hitchcock Creek flowing through the scene and a beaver ready to kayak, and the other a patriotic tribute to veterans and those who gave their lives in the military, complete with dog tags, boots, and a blended with an American Flag and a poppy field which symbolizes the sacrifice of soldiers.

The former will be displayed on the exterior of Arts Richmond as a “gateway” to Hitchcock Creek Trail (a few turns off of North Hancock Street) and the latter will go on display in the VFW Post 4203 on Memorial Day, according to Laura Daskal, a volunteer with Arts Richmond.

Those who want to volunteer can contact Arts Richmond at www.artsrichmond.net or sign up at the door during Affair. Affair on the Square will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at Harrington Square in downtown Rockingham. The event features music, food, shopping and activities for children.

“We want it to be as community-centered as possible,” Daskal said. “(The volunteers work) knowing it will travel and go into downtown.”

Like the Generations Art Project in March, volunteers will have the opportunity to add personal touches — within reason — to the mural featuring the local landmarks. Unlike the Generations Art Project, however, these murals are completely funded through the Richmond Arts Council. The murals will have volunteers assigned who will guide others in bringing them to life.

Daskal said more than 30 volunteers have contributed to the murals so far.

Also in Arts Richmond on Thursday will be art work done by Richmond Community College students following their graduation reception last week. The works, which include photography, paper mache, and 3D models, will be on display at least until the end of May.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

