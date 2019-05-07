Volunteers clean up Blewett Falls Lake

Julie Till and Brandi Duckworth clean up trash on Blewett Falls Lake at the 2nd Annual River Sweep. Julie Till and Brandi Duckworth clean up trash on Blewett Falls Lake at the 2nd Annual River Sweep. Ryan Ferguson, 7, wheels a tire up the boat landing Saturday after the 2nd Annual River Sweep of the Blewett Falls Lake. Ryan Ferguson, 7, wheels a tire up the boat landing Saturday after the 2nd Annual River Sweep of the Blewett Falls Lake.

LILESVILLE — The Richmond County chapter of the Three Rivers Land Trust braved the May sun, snakes and the often grim reality of littering Saturday as they made their 2nd Annual River Sweep of Blewett Falls Lake.

Compared to last year, when the volunteers couldn’t take two steps with touching another bottle or Styrofoam cooler, the haul was relatively light — though it was still piled about 6 feet high when all was said and done. The 24 volunteers, some local and others from the Land Trust itself, fanned out across the lake in kayaks and fishing boats. Cody Fulk, land manager with the Land Trust, said Blewett Falls Lake is the last stop before the Pee Dee River reaches the Atlantic Ocean and acts like a “filter” catching much of the trash that comes from as far away as Wilkesboro in the north western part of the state.

“The folks that show up to pick up other people’s trash are the salt of the earth,” Fulk said of the volunteers. Michael Fulk, associate director of the Land Trust, said the trash levels Saturday were likely low because the hurricanes, Florence and Michael, had already washed it out to sea.

“(The volunteers) are people from all walks of life,” said Michael Fulk. “The connecting thread is conservation.”

Among the volunteers were Julie Till, wife of Raider Football Coach Bryan Till who recently became owners of a lakeside property, and Brandi Duckworth, who jumped at the chance to clean one of Richmond County’s bodies of water. Till and Duckworth picked a stretch of shoreline that near where Till had been cleaning since they purchased their land, and said she now hopes to become more involved in the solution to the problem, though it can seem insurmountable.

The first thing Till found was a football — fitting, considering her husband’s line of work — and she hesitated to let it go to waste. Till and Duckworth found shotgun shells, Styrofoam, every assortment of cans, bottles, and jugs, as well as a bucket hat, underwear and other clothing items.

“We could put together an outfit,” Duckworth said.

Sam Parrott, membership and outreach associate for the Land Trust, said that the larger trash problem can’t be blamed on any particular group of people — campers, parties or whoever — but it has to be thought of on an individual basis. Parrott, along with Steely Russell, administrative associate with the Land Trust and her brother, Sawyer Russell, ventured off on their own to find trash. They found the “motherload” of bottles for the day, along with several tires, the obligatory bottles and cans, more Styrofoam, a shoe — and a vintage Budweiser bottle from the 1980s that Sawyer found worthy of saving.

Travis Morehead, executive director of Three Rivers, said they take directions from their local chapters, their “eyes and ears” for direction on where to focus their efforts.

“The more we pick up from streams the better is for the rest of the world because it’s all connected,” Morehead said.

Janet Weyant, director of the local chapter of Three Rivers, quoted Margaret Mead, who said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

