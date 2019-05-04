Lineman students show skills before employers, prepare for graduation

HAMLET — Future graduates of the second class of Richmond Community College’s Electric Lineman program showcased their skills before job recruiters from major power companies at the college’s Electric Lineman Rodeo Friday.

The 22 students in the 10-week course will graduate with their National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) Certification, Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10 (OSHA 10) Certification, CPR Certification and their commercial driver’s license learner’s permit. The Rodeo had the students complete four challenges: grounding a three-phase line, pole top rescue with both cross arm and screwdriver methods, cross arm change and grounding an underground circuit.

“Once they complete this course, they’re head and shoulders above someone who hasn’t completed the course applying for (power industry jobs),” said Garry Veach, an instructor for the course. “They’re really strong candidates.”

The companies at RCC Friday to watch the students in action included UPA Utilities, Lee Electrical Construction, Duke Energy, MasTec, and Volt Power. Donnie Lee, vice president of Lee Electrical Construction, said he plans to come back for follow up scouting on the students.

“From what I’ve seen, considering the time the students have been (training), I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen,” Lee said.

For entry level employees at power companies, they are often put in at least a 4-year apprenticeship program where they are partnered with a more experienced staff member.

For Hunter Dawkins of Lilesville, his Rodeo performance was a speed trial up a utility pole in a simulation of a pole top rescue as his classmates and potential employers watched. The students were shooting to complete the rescue in under five minutes, though the recruiters weren’t timing, only looking for those who completed the challenges competently and displayed the attitude of someone that could be a long term professional, according to Angineek Gillenwater, WED program director.

The students will graduate at 1 p.m. Friday, May 17 at the Cole Auditorium.

Dawkins, 18, quickly suited up with a harness — the buck squeeze — that he looped around the pole that allowed him to brace himself on the pole (and would catch him if he fell) as his spiked shoes dug into the side. Using the spikes and harness in tandem, he shimmied up the pole to retrieve the dangling 175-pound dummy that could be a coworker suffering any kind of injury at the top of the pole. Once at the top, he hammered a screwdriver into the pole at an angle and then used that as a makeshift pulley system to lower the dummy to the ground.

The last time Dawkins had been timed in the drill, he finished in 4 minutes and 30 seconds, and said he felt good about his performance Friday. He said the hardest part is manipulating the dummy once at the top because it’s difficult to get leverage.

“All that practice paid off … the more you do it you get more and more confident,” Dawkins said, adding that early on he and his classmates would compete to see who get get the quickest time.

Dawkins has applied to MasTec and Pee Dee Electric but hasn’t heard back yet, he said.

John Burgess, 21, is gunning for a job as an underground lineman job, which he said there is a higher demand for after seeing an ad for the course on a billboard. In his challenge Friday, Burgess has to simulate isolating a fault in an underground line.

“It’s fun but you have to want to work to do it,” Burgess said.

Burgess said that after talking with the corporate representatives at the Rodeo Friday, he feels like he can get a job anywhere in the country once he graduates.

“Every door is open,” he said.

Second class to graduate, seek work

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

