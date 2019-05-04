Norman Mayor won’t seek reelection

NORMAN — Mayor Kenneth Broadway will not seek reelection this November after eight years in the role.

Broadway, known as a dedicated cheerleader for his community, said in an email Friday that the support he’s received from Richmond County’s smallest municipality — population 133 as of 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — and the surrounding area has been “tremendous” over his 10 years in public service.

“I have decided not to seek reelection mainly because I think it’s time to let someone else try it, maybe try to move the town in a different direction,” Broadway said.

He said he is most proud of starting Norman Fest 10 years ago, which has brought thousands to the town for music, games, vendors, helicopter rides and more. The festival now centers around the town’s jewel, The Norman Stage, which provides a picturesque setting for local music and space for attendees to dance.

Last spring, Broadway started the Chic-n-Pick-n Bluegrass/Country Jamboree, which he billed as a more “adult” event than the festival. Though he failed to bring a Dollar Store to the area, he is hopeful that one will come in the future to give the residents relief from the long drive to get groceries, because, he said, “as we all know, our Exit 35 is the gateway to Richmond County.”

A child of Norman, Broadway recalled when he was 6 years old and his grandfather and other landowners signed a petition to bring development to the area, but they didn’t have enough signatures.

“Just think what Norman would have been,” he said. “So eventually, something will come.”

Broadway gave thanks to the Town of Norman, which he said he never thought he would live in after leaving in 1963.

The next Norman Fest is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2019.

Filing for municipal elections begins July 5 at noon and ends July 19 at noon. Election Day is Nov. 5.

Gavin Stone

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

