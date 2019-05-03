‘Prayers lead to actions’: County holds Day of Prayer

Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly tells the story of how prayer saved his son at Richmond County’s 26th annual National Day of Prayer event on Thursday. Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly tells the story of how prayer saved his son at Richmond County’s 26th annual National Day of Prayer event on Thursday. Children with Mt. Olive Christian Child Care gave the Pledge of Allegiance, sang “My Country ‘Tis of Thee”, pledged allegiance to the Christian Flag, sang “Jesus Loves Me”, and pledged allegiance to the Bible at Richmond County’s 26th annual National Day of Prayer event on Thursday. Children with Mt. Olive Christian Child Care gave the Pledge of Allegiance, sang “My Country ‘Tis of Thee”, pledged allegiance to the Christian Flag, sang “Jesus Loves Me”, and pledged allegiance to the Bible at Richmond County’s 26th annual National Day of Prayer event on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — The recent shooting at UNC Charlotte weighed on the hearts of the Richmond County residents and leaders that gathered on the steps of the old courthouse Thursday for Richmond County’s 26th annual event in honor of the National Day of Prayer.

Scott Waters, former Hamlet police chief, thought back to five years as a school resource officer, and asked God in his prayer to bless schools, universities and colleges.

“This tragedy that happened in Charlotte has happened too often throughout our country,” Waters said. “Violence and division with no unity. As a community we stand here unified in calling upon Your name and we’re praying for our country to become unified.

“Stop the division … take the hate out and put love in,” Waters said.

Greg Williams, assistant football coach for Richmond Senior High School, addressed the common refrain heard following tragedies like what happened in Charlotte that “we don’t need thoughts and prayers, we need action”.

“I’m going to tell you something — prayers lead to actions,” Williams said.

In his remarks, Williams said that his many accomplishments, which came from his ability to inspire even the most difficult athletes, have nothing to do with his intelligence or talent — or handsomeness — but because he was “blessed by the Lord”.

“I know what my gift has been, but we all have a gift and sometimes we get frustrated if things aren’t going our way or its taking a long time to reach our potential,” Williams said, quoting Jeremiah 29:11, which says that God has a plan for all of us. “I just want to encourage you today to no matter what comes your way, keep following the Lord in faith knowing he has given you plans to prosper and he has given you plans to reach your full potential.”

Cathy Wilson, chair of the National Day of Prayer Committee, to start, read some of the prayers requests that she has kept over the years.

“My brother’s salvation,” read one prayer request.

“County leaders.”

And a couple asked for prayers that they would conceive a child, and Wilson said they had since had two.

Children from Mt. Olive Christian Child Care gave the Pledge of Allegiance, sang “My Country ‘Tis of Thee”, pledged allegiance to the Christian Flag, sang “Jesus Loves Me”, and pledged allegiance to the Bible.

Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly said he threw out his prepared remarks because he felt “led” to tell a story about the time prayer made a change in his life. He said 17 years ago, his mother was playing with his two young boys and noticed his youngest son has some swelling on his lymph nodes. That Monday, Kelly took his son to be examined and doctor after doctor walked in, took a look at him, and left without a word.

They believed his son had cancer, and scheduled an appointment in Chapel Hill.

“I didn’t know a grown man could cry that much between Laurinburg and Rockingham,” Kelly said of the drive back from that doctor visit.

After the initial tests, Kelly said they were getting no answers. During that time, pre-Facebook, he heard that people back home were praying for them, and he realized they had been talking to “the wrong people”. He and his wife began to pray. Two or three days later they left Chapel Hill with no cancer and no explanation as to what happened.

“He has a small scar on his neck but you wouldn’t notice it,” Kelly said. “When we see (the scar) to me it’s not a reminder of what we went through it’s a reminder what prayer did to change our lives and save him.”

Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly tells the story of how prayer saved his son at Richmond County’s 26th annual National Day of Prayer event on Thursday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_9879.jpg Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly tells the story of how prayer saved his son at Richmond County’s 26th annual National Day of Prayer event on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_9727.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Children with Mt. Olive Christian Child Care gave the Pledge of Allegiance, sang “My Country ‘Tis of Thee”, pledged allegiance to the Christian Flag, sang “Jesus Loves Me”, and pledged allegiance to the Bible at Richmond County’s 26th annual National Day of Prayer event on Thursday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_9766.jpg Children with Mt. Olive Christian Child Care gave the Pledge of Allegiance, sang “My Country ‘Tis of Thee”, pledged allegiance to the Christian Flag, sang “Jesus Loves Me”, and pledged allegiance to the Bible at Richmond County’s 26th annual National Day of Prayer event on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

County holds day of prayer

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]