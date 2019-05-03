LJ Bell Growing Readers thank volunteers

Kindergartener Cateleya Rush read a short story called “In the Spring” during the Growing Readers Volunteer Luncheon Thursday morning. For an hour a day, five days a week, volunteers spend 30 minutes of one-on-one time with two students in kindergarten through second grade. During the luncheon, students read back to their volunteers, shared what they liked about the program, and sang them a song. Kindergartener Cateleya Rush read a short story called “In the Spring” during the Growing Readers Volunteer Luncheon Thursday morning. For an hour a day, five days a week, volunteers spend 30 minutes of one-on-one time with two students in kindergarten through second grade. During the luncheon, students read back to their volunteers, shared what they liked about the program, and sang them a song. LJ Bell Elementary kindergarteners, first graders and second graders sang a song to thank the volunteers of the Growing Readers Program during the luncheon Thursday. LJ Bell Elementary kindergarteners, first graders and second graders sang a song to thank the volunteers of the Growing Readers Program during the luncheon Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — One-by-one, students walked to the podium in the L.J. Bell Elementary School gymnasium to thank their Growing Readers’ volunteers and read a short story to show off how far they’ve come in the program.

Eighteen years ago, Millie Wall, then teacher and now coordinator for Growing Readers, convinced Bobbie Sue Ormsby, principal at the time and current school board member, to include a reading-recovery program in the school.

“It seemed like yesterday, Millie, or ‘Ms. Persistent’, wouldn’t leave me alone,” Ormsby recounted to the volunteers. “But isn’t it great that she didn’t? While I’m out in the community and I hear others talk about the Growing Readers Program, it makes my heart swell.

“You touch them more than you will ever know,” Ormsby added.

In their eighteen years, tweaking it along the way to meet the needs of their students, Wall said they’ve served around 1,000 children. In the 2018-2019 school year, the volunteers have helped over 50 children.

For an hour a day, five days a week, volunteers spend 30 minutes of one-on-one time with two students in grades kindergarten through second. Wall said the relationships volunteers build with their students is special.

“It’s for them to know there’s someone in their corner,” said Wall. “And students will get upset sometimes if their volunteer isn’t there.”

Principal Yvonne Gilmer said in the past three years, students in the program have shown growth on their reading assessments.

“Thank you for touching their lives,” said Gilmer.

Fred Fisher, who volunteers with his wife Betty, said he sees himself in the students he reads with.

“In the first, second and third grade, I was a slow reader and help wasn’t available,” he said. “And through my coaching with the kids, I’ve seen their improvement.”

Six students, Layla Graves, Cateleya Rush, Gracie Stanton, Kenan Cottle, Trai’von Thorpe and Zaryk Fisher, showed off their reading skills Thursday by reading short paragraphs or books to their volunteers on stories like “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” and stories on topics including food and springtime. Students Maddox Baucom, Sanija Ellerbe and Amaiya Holloman shared a few sentences on why they liked the Growing Readers Program.

“The books have helped me read better,” said Ellerbe.

“I like to go to the Growing Readers Program because you can read all the books you want to,” said Baucom. “It’s great and it’s awesome.”

Students Shamar Everette and Zaryk Fisher passed out “Thank You” notes from teachers compiled onto one poster for volunteers to take home with them.

“Growing Readers is a great program!” read a comment from Kindergarten Teacher Rachel Hite. “My kiddos love it every time they come to the door! They are giving my kindergartners that extra boost of confidence that they need! I am very appreciative of all they do.”

“Thank you for being a transition person,” read another comment from Misty Gibson, a second grade teacher. “Your time with our children is truly a catalyst for change in their lives. Our struggling readers grow into confident, proficient readers all because you choose not to let them fail. You make a world of difference!”

Gale Parks, who has been with the program for the longest, said the reason she’s stuck around for the past 16 years is because of the kids.

“They keep me coming back,” she said.

Cindy Floyd, who has volunteered for three years, shared that commitment.

“The kids are so excitable when we come to read,” said Floyd. “It’s great for them.”

Kindergartener Cateleya Rush read a short story called "In the Spring" during the Growing Readers Volunteer Luncheon Thursday morning. For an hour a day, five days a week, volunteers spend 30 minutes of one-on-one time with two students in kindergarten through second grade. During the luncheon, students read back to their volunteers, shared what they liked about the program, and sang them a song.

LJ Bell Elementary kindergarteners, first graders and second graders sang a song to thank the volunteers of the Growing Readers Program during the luncheon Thursday.

Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

