HOFFMAN — Once filled with tall weeds, the Hoffman Town Park is now a walking trail, a parking lot area and a shed — but it’s not done yet.

In early 2018, construction began on the park with workers clearing out thick growth in the area. Mayor Tommy Hart said sometime around January or February of this year, workers were able to complete the trail, add a parking lot and a driveway from off the highway into the park, and add the shed for the picnic area.

Hart hopes the park will be complete sometime during the summer.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have this, but it takes a lot of work to get it done,” said Hart. “But it’s moving along and I pray that we can keep on going with it and get it finished.”

Construction of the 8-acre park is broken into two phases. In December, it was projected that the parking lot, picnic area with restrooms and a walking trail would be complete before the town’s Christmas tree lighting. But due to delays from storms, phase one’s completion date was pushed back.

The park is currently in phase one, which will also include adding playground equipment and restrooms. There is no set date for when it will be finished.

Once phase one is complete, Hart said they will move on to phase two which includes adding a barbecue pit. That’s also when the town will apply for a new N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant. They were previously awarded the grant for $80,000 several years ago.

“I’d rather finish with phase one and get that completed,” said Hart. “I don’t want to jump too fast. I want to wait until we can get it completed.”

Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly told the Daily Journal last fall that this park will be the first of its kind for the community. Until now, residents have had to travel north to Southern Pines to walk a trail.

Hart said he has seen others stop at the park to look at it and has walked around the trail himself.

“It’s really nice and I think it will be really nice for the community,” said Hart. “It will be nice for people to be able to sit out there and play.”

A shed is set up in the Hoffman Town Park. The shed is one of several completions in phase one of the two-phase project. Mayor Tommy Hart said after the park is complete, the town will look into picnic tables to add under the shed. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_hoffmanpark_color.jpg A shed is set up in the Hoffman Town Park. The shed is one of several completions in phase one of the two-phase project. Mayor Tommy Hart said after the park is complete, the town will look into picnic tables to add under the shed. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal A sign of the future Hoffman Town Park greets visitors as they turn into the park. The sign maps out the walking trails, parking area, picnic area, playground area and other future additions. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_hoffmanpark2_color.jpg A sign of the future Hoffman Town Park greets visitors as they turn into the park. The sign maps out the walking trails, parking area, picnic area, playground area and other future additions. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

Mayor hopes for summer finish

Jasmine Hager Staff Writer