People are using new Daily Journal email addresses

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Daily Journal has introduced two new email addresses to the Richmond County community.

These will allow employees at the newspaper to process news and obits regardless of the employee. That means emails will not be lingering in the personal mailbox of someone who might be away from the office.

People can use these email addresses:

Funeral homes and others should send obits to:

[email protected] (see our new Obit Policy).

Send calendar items and other news, including news tips, to:

[email protected]

People are using the email addresses already. People who want to send in information are encouraged to use them.

By Donna Rogers Editor

Reach Donna Rogers at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

