North Carolinians can nominate a school hero, who could get a $10,000 reward

RALEIGH — A program is underway to recognize and honor N.C. School Heroes — those who help students achieve their dreams — with awards of $10,000 to ten School Heroes and $10,000 to their schools.

The N.C. Education Lottery created the program as part of its support of public education in North Carolina and to help raise awareness of how the money raised by the lottery benefits the state.

“Every school has their heroes,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, in a press release. “Every day they stop at nothing to help our students achieve their dreams. This year, we’re proud to offer to North Carolinians a chance to say, in a big collective way, thanks for all of what they do.”

In Richmond County Schools, West Rockingham Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Tonya Baldwin was nominated online by user Jessica Dunn.

“Mrs. Baldwin treats each student with so much love,” wrote Dunn. “She makes going to school so much fun for each student she comes in contact with. She makes sure all her students’ needs are met. She makes the first year of school amazing for students and parents. Hands down the greatest kindergarten teacher of all time!!”

Principal Willette Surgeon also recognizes Baldwin’s ability to meet her students’ needs.

“She not only prepares her children for kindergarten but also for life,” said Surgeon. “Every moment is a teachable moment for her. She’s an asset to her grade level, our school and Richmond County. She loves her students and does all that she can for them and her school.”

Baldwin won $1,500 through the Pee Dee Bright Ideas grant in November for her proposal of “Take Home Math Baggies.” Each bag would be filled with 2D shapes, counting cubes and circles, laminated boards, number bonds to help with students’ adding and subtracting and other items they use in the classroom. Baldwin’s goal with the bag is to help improve end-of-year math assessment scores.

Baldwin is currently the only teacher nominated on the website for Richmond County Schools, but there is still time to nominate. The website, ncschoolheroes.com, allows people to post a story about their School Hero and a photo and then vote on the ones they like the best. There will be 10 N.C. School Heroes, and people can vote every day. The final day to post a nomination or vote on favorites is March 31.

More than 1,300 nominations have already been posted at the N.C. School Heroes website, with at least one from 86 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

Money raised by the lottery assists many of those School Heroes, including $385 million this year that supports the work of school support staff such as office assistants and custodians. This year additional money raised by the lottery is helping to build and repair schools, supporting the N.C. Pre-K program for at-risk four-year-olds, providing college scholarships and grants based on financial need, and supporting school transportation, according to a press release.

According to the N.C. School Heroes website, $3,199,976 was raised in 2018 to help Richmond County for non-instructional support, school transportation and school construction. The money raised also went toward providing 353 students with grants and scholarships and 114 children received free pre-kindergarten.

“It’s important for the mission of the lottery that North Carolinians can see and understand how lottery money is used,” said Michalko. “To help get that information to the public, we created the School Heroes campaign. Along the way, we get to spotlight the work of a lot of good people in our schools.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

