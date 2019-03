Goodman Goodman

ROCKINGHAM — N.C. Rep. Ken Goodman has accepted Gov. Roy Cooper’s nomination to the North Carolina Industrial Commission which, if confirmed by the state legislature, will mean vacating his seat in the House of Representatives representing District 66, effective May 1.

“I am grateful for Representative Goodman’s willingness to assume this important responsibility for the State of North Carolina,” Cooper said in a memo to Sen. Phil Berger dated Feb. 27.

The Industrial Commission deals with workers’ compensation claims, tort claims, death benefits for first responders, compensation for childhood vaccine-related injuries and compensation for those wrongfully convicted of felonies.

Goodman’s confirmation will likely be voted on next week. The Democratic parties for each county in District 66, which includes all of Richmond and Montgomery counties and part of Stanly County, will recommend candidates to the governor to fill out the rest of Goodman’s term. The governor will then appoint an individual from these recommendations, according to North Carolina General Statute 163A-719(d).

That appointee will then have the option to run for the seat in 2020.

Goodman said the position on the commission is not one that he was seeking, but representatives from the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce asked if he would be interested in filling the seat, which has remained vacant after two previous attempts to nominate a candidate in June and December last year failed.

“It has been one of the great privileges of my life to serve in the General Assembly and I’ve worked very hard for my district,” Goodman said in an interview Friday. “I tried very hard to follow what I think is the will of the people in my district and I hope that I’ve done some positive things.”

Goodman, who has served as the Democratic representative for District 66 since 2010, said that he believes that elected officials shouldn’t stay in their seats “forever” and that this is a “good time to move on to something else.”

The Industrial Commission is made up of six seats, three “employee” and three “employer” seats. Goodman has been nominated for one of the vacant employer seats.

Goodman said that his 42 years of business experience will allow him to provide a “different perspective” on the board, which is currently made up entirely of lawyers. He said he expects to be confirmed based on his popularity on both sides of the aisle.

“I’m one of the more centrist members of the House and I have forged a very good coalition of moderate Democrats to move things forward in a bipartisan way,” Goodman said. “If there’s one thing I hang my hat on … is working across the aisle for the benefit of the people.”

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

