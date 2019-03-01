Senior vocalist awarded full-ride scholarship to Methodist University in Fayetteville

Ashleigh Adamson embraced her mom, Cherri Adamson, after it was announced that she received a scholarship to attend Methodist University in Fayetteville. Cherri said Ashleigh has been singing since she was 3 years old and has been working hard since. Ashleigh Adamson embraced her mom, Cherri Adamson, after it was announced that she received a scholarship to attend Methodist University in Fayetteville. Cherri said Ashleigh has been singing since she was 3 years old and has been working hard since. Thursday was the final day for the Arts Alive program for Richmond County Schools. Students from the elementary, middle and high schools practiced in the Cole Auditorium ahead of their evening performance. One song was sung using sign language and was performed by all school levels as a group. Thursday was the final day for the Arts Alive program for Richmond County Schools. Students from the elementary, middle and high schools practiced in the Cole Auditorium ahead of their evening performance. One song was sung using sign language and was performed by all school levels as a group. Ashleigh Adamson is all smiles with her T-shirt from Methodist University. Adamson said she also auditioned at the North Carolina School of the Arts and will also be going to Elon University and Wingate University to audition. She wants to study vocal performance, with a concentration in opera singing. Ashleigh Adamson is all smiles with her T-shirt from Methodist University. Adamson said she also auditioned at the North Carolina School of the Arts and will also be going to Elon University and Wingate University to audition. She wants to study vocal performance, with a concentration in opera singing. Richmond Senior High School senior Ashleigh Adamson received the surprise of her life Thursday morning. Susan Durham-Lozaw, professor of music and coordinator of voice, presented Adamson with a full-academic tuition scholarship to attend Methodist University in Fayetteville and study in their music program. Richmond Senior High School senior Ashleigh Adamson received the surprise of her life Thursday morning. Susan Durham-Lozaw, professor of music and coordinator of voice, presented Adamson with a full-academic tuition scholarship to attend Methodist University in Fayetteville and study in their music program.

HAMLET — Richmond Senior High School Senior Ashleigh Adamson was in for a big surprise Thursday morning during her chorus’ rehearsal before their evening performance for the Arts Alive program.

Susan Durham-Lozaw, professor of music and coordinator of voice, and Michael Martin, director of choral activities and music education at Methodist University in Fayetteville, ran on stage to award Adamson with a full-academic tuition scholarship to attend the university for their music program.

Adamson was in tears.

“At first I thought I saw my dad and then I saw the Methodist University people,” said Adamson, dabbing her eyes. “When I was little, my grandma would play opera music at the house and then I really got interested while I was in choir.”

Adamson’s family showered her in hugs and kisses with tears streaming down their eyes. Interim Superintendent Jeff Maples, Richmond Senior High School Principal Jim Butler and Executive Director of Auxiliary Services Dennis Quick also hugged and congratulated Adamson for her accomplishment.

“As a principal, we’re always very proud of our students when awarded these opportunities,” said Butler. “And for the other schools to be able to see it, it gives them something to aspire to.”

Butler said this was the second time the university gave a full-tuition scholarship to one of their students. He said it speaks highly of the county’s arts program.

“We have a tremedous program with lots of talent in our staff and students,” he said. “We’re very proud of her.”

Adamson’s mom, Cherri Adamson, said Ashleigh started singing when she was around 3 years old and sings non-stop from the car, in the shower and everywhere else she goes.

“She worked hard for this,” said Cherri Adamson. “She was self-taught before she took choir.”

Ashleigh’s chorus teacher, Erin McNair, said she remembered hearing about Ashleigh and her talent from her grandma well before she had her as a student. McNair said when she finally had Ashleigh as her student, she realized what her grandma had been talking about.

“She’s worked really hard,” said McNair. “She’s hungry for direction and she has grown me as a teacher.”

McNair said Ashleigh was shy when she first started working with her, but after a few weeks she started to come out of her shell. McNair said they became close because of the time Ashleigh would stay after school to ask questions and better her craft.

“Erin is her mentor,” said Ashleigh’s grandma Glenda Sherrill.

Ashleigh said she has other schools she wants to consider. She auditioned at the North Carolina School of the Arts and has two auditions at Elon University and Wingate University. Ashleigh said her audition at Elon University is over the weekend. She wants to study voice and go into music performance, with a concentration on opera performance. Her dream is to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Thursday evening also concluded Richmond County School’s Arts Alive three-day event. Chorus groups from the elementary, middle and high schools sang a selection of songs for friends, family and community members.

Arts Alive ends on a high note

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

