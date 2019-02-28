Richmond County Tourism Authority names new director

Lambeth Lambeth

ROCKINGHAM — Meghann Lambeth has been named the new executive director of the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority and will take office April 1.

Lambeth, 34, a native of Derby, has been a counselor for Richmond County Schools since 2008, where she networked with local businesses through Career Day events. She said she will draw from those contacts in her new role. Mayor Steve Morris, chairman of the Tourism Development Authority, announced Lambeth’s hiring Wednesday.

“I’m very honored and I look forward to serving our county,” Lambeth said.

Lambeth will replace Kelly Chance as executive director.

On what she will bring to the position, Lambeth said that because she is “home grown” in Richmond County, she has seen its progression over the years and is aware of what the county is known for, but she is also familiar with the “jewels” in the county that aren’t as well known.

Lambeth graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 2002 and went on to earn a masters in education and school counseling from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Having grown up on a farm, Lambeth said she’s “a little biased” toward the rural areas of the county and will work to promote agritourism in those areas.

In the summer of 2017, Lambeth worked to update the geographic information system (GIS) for the City of Rockingham and in the summer of 2018 she worked on the Local Update of Census Addresses (LUCA). Morris said Wednesday that she finished her work ahead of schedule and with accuracy, making herself a “great employee.”

He added that her “open personality” will serve her well in her new role promoting the county.

Morris said Lambeth will be tasked with reigniting a plan that came together three years ago to “capitalize” on Richmond County’s outdoor assets with a cohesive advertising campaign. Morris said that the county has implemented advanced kiosks in the Rockingham Depot and City Hall but that the plan has gotten “side-tracked,” though it is still “very workable.”

Lambeth said she will work to expand the network of kiosks in the county to inform people about recreational activities and will make the Depot a “strong centralized hub of information” on Richmond County.

Economic Developer Martie Butler said that she and Lambeth will share the goals of bringing in “outside people and outside dollars” into Richmond County, as well as the strategies for achieving those goals in the future.

“I look forward to working with her and getting to know her,” Butler said.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

