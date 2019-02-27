Man charged with list of assaults on woman

Chambers Chambers

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man has been charged with a large number of attacks and threats against a woman over the course of the last year.

Justin Matthew Chambers, 29, of Town Park Apartments, allegedly beat the same woman 13 times between March 4, 2018, to Dec. 27, according to warrants for his arrest.

The charges describe each incident and provides the date for their occurrence. In a span of eight days, Chambers twice allegedly slapped her in the face three times in succession, choked her, pulled her hair and back-handed slapped her. Other assaults listed in the charges are that he pushed her in the face, pulled her out of her chair by her wrist and slapped her in the face, punched her in the face and put her in a choke hold, beat the left side of her body while she was pinned against an oven, pushed her head into a window leaving a “goose egg,” and threw a phone at her head.

On Nov. 3, Chambers allegedly busted her lip, broke her hand and punched her in the stomach and then did not allow her to leave their home until the next day, warrants show. On July 2, Chambers allegedly beat her about the body and confined her to a hotel room for three hours.

On three occasions, Chambers is accused of threatening to rob the woman’s home.

Warrants for his arrest were issued Feb. 4 and he was arrested Feb. 19.

Chambers is charged with 11 misdemeanor counts of assault on a female, three misdemeanor counts of communicating threats, two misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and one misdemeanor count each of assault with a deadly weapon and assault inflicting serious injury.

He is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $5,000 secure bond. The conditions of his release are that he not assault, threaten or harass the alleged victim, that he will not contact her directly or indirectly, that he will not go on her property, that he will not go within 100 yards of her, that he must follow the stipulations in the domestic violence protection order and not possess any firearms.

Chambers is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Chambers was incarcerated for five months following an April 2015 conviction on one felony each of receiving a stolen vehicle and possessing a Schedule II controlled substance. He was incarcerated again for five months following an April 2017 conviction on one felony count of possessing stolen goods.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

