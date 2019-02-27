The arts are alive in Richmond County Schools

Students from Ashley Chapel have artwork on display at the Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium. Art teachers from schools across Richmond County spent Tuesday morning hanging up artwork and displaying pieces on tables for Wednesday’s visual art event. Students from Ashley Chapel have artwork on display at the Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium. Art teachers from schools across Richmond County spent Tuesday morning hanging up artwork and displaying pieces on tables for Wednesday’s visual art event. Eighth-grader Sophia Arwen Razon’s painting is one of several pieces of art on display in the Cole Auditorium. Rockingham Middle art Teacher Ashley Lupfer said it took Razon roughly two weeks to sketch and paint her project. Eighth-grader Sophia Arwen Razon’s painting is one of several pieces of art on display in the Cole Auditorium. Rockingham Middle art Teacher Ashley Lupfer said it took Razon roughly two weeks to sketch and paint her project. Tuesday morning, band students from Rockingham Middle, Hamlet Middle, Ellerbe Middle and Cordova Middle schools practiced several songs for their evening performance. Tuesday morning, band students from Rockingham Middle, Hamlet Middle, Ellerbe Middle and Cordova Middle schools practiced several songs for their evening performance. Guest Conductor Rob Hill worked with students Tuesday morning before their evening performance. Hill conducted several songs for the concert. Guest Conductor Rob Hill worked with students Tuesday morning before their evening performance. Hill conducted several songs for the concert.

HAMLET — Artwork, music and singing will fill the Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium over the next few days for Richmond County School’s annual Arts Alive program.

Arts Alive is a free, three-day event open to the community. Yesterday, an all-county band (with students from Hamlet Middle, Rockingham Middle, Ellerbe Middle and Cordova Middle schools) played a selection of songs for friends and family.

Donna Gephart, director of K-12 English and Social Studies, said Arts Alive used to be a huge Saturday event for band and chorus. They changed it to a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday event about nine years ago to split band and chorus and add visual arts.

“We try to add every year to make everyone shine,” said Gephart. “We’re fortunate in Richmond County to have an amazing arts program.”

On Tuesday, band students were hard at work with guest conductor Rob Hill, high school band director at Union Pines High School. Starting at 8 a.m., students workshopped several songs, including “Shenadoah,” “Spit Fire,” “Glorioso,” “The Incredibles,” “Penta” and “The Magnificent Seven.” Hill said of the six, they would play around four to five songs.

“Music resonates with everyone differently,” said Hill. “I hope parents and the students will feel good, happy.”

Hill said Tuesday was his first time working with the kids. He said he and Gephart worked in the same county and she called him one day to ask if he’d be interested in working with the students. On stage, he was nitpicking at songs to get the best sounds from the band and make the music come together.

In the audience sat Hamlet Middle School Band Director Phyllis Lupo. Lupo said they received the songs approximately six weeks ago and the students have been working hard to prepare for their group performance Tuesday evening.

“This is amazing,” she said. “We have students on different levels and they can hear new sounds now that they’re around other students.”

Lupo said it’s awesome getting to watch her students grow over the three years she’s able to work with them. She added that having guest conductors also gives students a new voice to listen to.

“They all know us,” she laughed. “So it’s good for a guest conductor to come in.

“This county has an abundance of talent,” Lupo added. “And to have this beautiful facility to share that talent – it’s amazing.”

Today will be the visual arts portion of Arts Alive. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., community members, parents and their children can walk around the different boards and look at the artwork represented from the schools in Richmond County. Interim Superintendent Jeff Maples will also be giving out ribbons for the artwork that stands out to him.

On Tuesday, art teachers from the schools spent the day putting taping and stapling pieces to boards and setting up tables to display their students’ artwork. One painting that Ashley Lupfer, the art teacher with Rockingham Middle School, had on display was by eighth-grader Sophia Arwen Razon. Lupfer said the painting was part of their advanced class’ independent project. She said Razon worked on it for Beta Club and was inspired by her family.

“She teaches me things,” said Lupfer. “It took her around two weeks to complete it. She sketched it out in a week and painted it the next weekend.”

In the future, Lupfer said she wants to include her student’s sketchbooks to show how their art progresses throughout the class like (Hamlet Middle brought their student’s sketchbooks to be on display). She said it’s important for the students to be able to explain the process and meaning behind their art.

Thursday will conclude the Arts Alive program with a performance by school chorus groups from the elementary, middle and high schools at 6 p.m. During the day while students are rehearsing, Gephart said there will be high school volunteers to help the younger students. She said it’s a good way for the high school students to work on their leadership skills.

Senior Shemiya Zinnerman said she’ll be helping any way she can Thursday morning by helping with meals, playing games with students and providing vocal modeling.

“My role will be as a mentor and to act as a big sister and be there,” said Zinnerman.

Gephart said she’s looking forward to the turnout and showing off the students’ talents in Richmond County.

“The arts give kids a place to be successful and creative,” said Gephart. “And the teacher’s passion is shown. There is no right or wrong answer in the arts.”

3-day event packed with expression

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

