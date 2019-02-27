Hamlet names Maurice Stuart as newest council member to fill seat

Stuart Stuart

HAMLET — Maurice Stuart was named Hamlet’s newest council member Tuesday evening.

After a brief discussion between council members on how they’d like to proceed with the nominations and votes, and who they’d like to see fill the vacancy, Stuart was nominated with a 3-1 vote.

“I stand by saying that I want to give back to Hamlet what it gave to me,” said Stuart. “Hamlet gave to me a sense of pride and Southern roots and I want to make sure Hamlet gets what it deserves.”

Stuart, a Hamlet native and Hamlet parks and rec coach for the boys and girls basketball teams, earned his bachelor’s degree from North Carolina A&T State University and a master’s degree from Winston Salem State University. He worked for the American Red Cross as a Human Resources Consultant and he’s also an adjunct professor at Richmond Community College as needed in the school of management.

In his letter of interest, Stuart stated that he’s “confident that his education, business and management experiences partnered with his drive, skill and innovation will quickly contribute to the needs of the City of Hamlet.”

Council members Johnathan Buie and Jesse McQueen were both impressed by the applicants and felt that it was a tough decision to make.

“This was probably one of the hardest decisions to make,” Buie said to council. “It got to the point where I had to start breaking it down to involvement with the city, looking at their background, their education, what they’ve done and experiences.”

“I’ll echo what Johnathan said,” added McQueen. “I want to thank everyone that applied for this posistion, even those who just showed interest. I was impressed by the quality of people who were interested in the posistion.

Buie addressed Stuart after the vote, thanking him for showing interest with council and coming to the meeting.

“I wish you the best of luck and I look forward to working with you here,” Buie said to Stuart.

Stuart said he’s looking forward to serving on council and said he has plans to run in the fall.

“I wanted to step in and do my part in the city,” he said. “This is not the end of Maurice.”

Stuart appointed to fill council seat

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

