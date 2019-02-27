2 women honored by A Lady of Influence global ministry

Garth Garth Malloy Malloy

ROCKINGHAM — A Lady of Influence is a global ministry that is commissioned by God to advance His Kingdom by encoraging, engaging, equipping and evolving ladies to overcome their challenges and lead others to victory. The organization espouses the seven mountain influencers, leading in faith, business, education, arts and entertainment, government, media and family according to their website.

On Feb. 2, Charlotte Garth and Mary Malloy were honored during a fundraising gala at the Cole Auditorium at Richmond Community College. Garth was honored as “A Lady of Influence in Business” and Malloy was honored as “A Lady of Influence in Ministry.”

“I have watched both ladies personally and their work had them noticed,” said Eddrina Clark, founder of A Lady of Influence. “I chose them myself.”

The gala, in honor of Clark’s late mother June Ava Jackson, raised funds to go toward scholarships for students at Richmond Senior High School. The organization raised $3,500 and two scholarships will be presented to the high school students during their Academic Banquet in May.

Garth said she was shocked when she heard she was being honored at the gala. She said the event was the first time she met Clark in person and the phone conversation was the first time she heard her voice. Garth said she was humbled by the experience.

“I didn’t know she was watching me this whole time via social media,” said Garth. “You never know who’s watching.”

Garth said she’s been working with Mary Kay for 18 years. In the beginning, she considered herself a “super customer” and admired a co-worker who worked with Mary Kay and how happy the company made her.

“That sparked my interest,” she said. “I loved the family and sisterhood support. Everything I was looking for, Mary Kay had it.

“It’s more than just lipstick,” she added. “It helped build a part of me that I didn’t realize I had.”

Within the past year, she’s worked her way to becoming a director of qualification. She’s earned the 2019 Chevy Cruise and has dreams to get the pink cadillac. She thanks her success to the women — the “fearless believers” — she works with.

“I don’t consider this a job, it’s something that I love to do,” she said. “I’m just honored to have been chosen.”

Honoree of ministry Mary Malloy said the church was a main priority in her life growing up as a child. She said all five of her siblings are involved in ministry in some type of way to this day.

“My mom reared us in a God fearing family,” said Malloy. “She was an annointed lady of God and she instilled that in us. We are who we are today because of her faith and passing it on to us as a generation.”

Malloy said she was saved at 18 years old and married young. She said the faith her mom instilled in her carried over into her marraige. She coordinated a Youth Retreat in 1984 for youth in Moore, Richmond, Anson and Montgomery counties. She is currently the CEO and founder of the Women of God Fellowship Ministry, which was started in 2004. She is also an adult Sunday school teacher and secretary for the National Women’s Department of the Holy Church of God in Christ. Her husband is Overseer Nathaniel Mallow, who pastors the Word of Life, Holy Church of God in Christ in Aberdeen.

Malloy said she knew June Ava Jackson until her final days. She said her and Clark bonded over the years and was shocked and humbled that Clark thought of her.

“I’m just a person who likes to do what I can for the Lord and for the people because I love people,” said Malloy. “I don’t take any credit. I give all the glory and honor to God because without Him, I couldn’t do anything.”

Clark said they will hold the gala every year as well as the scholarships. The scholarships do require an application and interview. Applications are due between March 1-30 and interviews will be conducted between April 1-15. For more information, visit the website www.aladyofinfluence.com.

Garth https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_garth_color.jpg Garth Malloy https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_malloy_color.jpg Malloy

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]