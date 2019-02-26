Daily Journal editor says ‘Black History being made now’

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond County Daily Journal Editor Donna Rogers speaks at the Rockingham Rotary Club meeting on Monday about the importance of Black History and her path to being the first black female editor of the Daily Journal. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond County Daily Journal Editor Donna Rogers speaks at the Rockingham Rotary Club meeting on Monday about the importance of Black History and her path to being the first black female editor of the Daily Journal.

ROCKINGHAM — “Black History is being made now,” said Richmond County Daily Journal Editor Donna Rogers to the Rockingham Rotary Club on Monday.

Rogers, who took over at the Daily Journal on Jan. 2, said that while the it’s important to recognize Black History Month in the traditional ways of celebrating achievements of black people and remembering the suffering millions endured for centuries, but the month also calls on people to look at the present and future of the black experience in the United States.

For example, North Carolina named Cheri Beasley to the Supreme Court, making her the first black woman to hold that position in the state’s history. And Sunday evening, Regina King won best supporting actress for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” an adaptation of a classic book by James Baldwin.

And there’s Rogers herself: she is the first black woman to be editor of the Daily Journal, and she said her journey to that point was not easy.

“The sexism in the newspaper business mirrored what was generally in the United States. The racism existed for me, too,” Rogers said. “But through my faith, family, mentors and friends I have survived in this business, when many others have not.”

She cited a 1968 report from the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders known as the Kerner Report, which concluded that the nation was “moving toward two societies, one black, one white — separate and unequal” and warned that unless conditions improved the country faced a “system of apartheid” emerging in major cities.

Rogers also highlighted the reports findings on the state of the media at the time, which was far from positive. Through study of the cause of riots that took place the previous year, the report concluded that, “Lacking other sources of information, we formed our original impressions and beliefs from what we saw on television, heard on the radio, and read in newspapers and magazines. We are deeply concerned that millions of other Americans, who must rely on the mass media, likewise formed incorrect impressions and judgments about what went on in many American cities last summer.”

Over the years, Rogers said, the media industry began to transform to allow space for a black woman like herself to be able to have a 37-year career in journalism.

Going forward, Rogers is optimistic about the country and its media to deal with the challenges of race relations. She quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who asked, “Where do we go from here: chaos or community?”

“I think Richmond County will choose community,” she said. “The Daily Journal is here to cover the community.”

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond County Daily Journal Editor Donna Rogers speaks at the Rockingham Rotary Club meeting on Monday about the importance of Black History and her path to being the first black female editor of the Daily Journal. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_8059-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Richmond County Daily Journal Editor Donna Rogers speaks at the Rockingham Rotary Club meeting on Monday about the importance of Black History and her path to being the first black female editor of the Daily Journal.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]