Dobbins Heights receives one-of-a-kind art piece

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Mayor Antonio Blue and event coordinator Sumaya Webster stand ready to unveil “History Lesson #5” as the creator of the piece, Karl Wilkes, speaks on Sunday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Mayor Antonio Blue and event coordinator Sumaya Webster stand ready to unveil “History Lesson #5” as the creator of the piece, Karl Wilkes, speaks on Sunday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The original “Mr. Bojangles Jump So High” by Karl Wilkes was on display at the Black Art Exhibit on Sunday. The piece references the actor Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, who starred in Shirley Temple films and shows an abstraction of the character jumping into the sky with a real suit, tie, hat and worn-out shoes which blend with the figure in the canvas. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The original “Mr. Bojangles Jump So High” by Karl Wilkes was on display at the Black Art Exhibit on Sunday. The piece references the actor Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, who starred in Shirley Temple films and shows an abstraction of the character jumping into the sky with a real suit, tie, hat and worn-out shoes which blend with the figure in the canvas. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Karl Wilkes gives a signed copy of his “History Lesson #5” to Mia Covington, 7, on Sunday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Karl Wilkes gives a signed copy of his “History Lesson #5” to Mia Covington, 7, on Sunday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal International award winning artist Karl Wilkes speaks at the Black Art Exhibit at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Sunday. Wilkes was Rosa Parks’ personal artist for the last five years of her life and his works have been collected by the Obama family, and the late Muhammad Ali and Michael Jackson. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal International award winning artist Karl Wilkes speaks at the Black Art Exhibit at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Sunday. Wilkes was Rosa Parks’ personal artist for the last five years of her life and his works have been collected by the Obama family, and the late Muhammad Ali and Michael Jackson.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Dobbins Heights Community Center now has a one-of-a-kind fixture that its creator believes brings good fortune to all who possess it.

International award-winning artist Karl Wilkes on Sunday dedicated to the center a signed print of one of his most famous pieces, “History Lesson #5,” a stone lithograph with the faces of black historical figures superimposed over images depicting the Civil Rights Movement and the brutality of slavery and Jim Crow. The piece, reprinted on a 72 by 48 inch canvas, is the only one that will be made in that form, according to Wilkes.

Wilkes said that the piece carries a “spiritual energy” that has the power to change the fortunes of those who accept it: Two weeks after presenting the piece to a historically black college that was facing bankruptcy several years ago, the college received an anonymous $10 million donation, and another man told Wilkes that before he received the piece he was drinking heavily and he and his wife were constantly fighting but found “peace” after he received the piece.

“Everywhere I leave this piece, the homes that it has entered, it’s like lamb’s blood: things change,” Wilkes said, referring to the biblical story in which the people of Egypt were spared from plagues by marking their doors with lamb’s blood.

Mayor Antonio Blue, who said he doesn’t get emotional often, was visibly moved as Wilkes gave him a powerful charge.

“I charge the mayor, in front of each and everyone of you and the Almighty, that you will rely on First Peter 5:7 that, ‘You place all your care upon him because he loves you so,’ — that you will do that for this community,” Wilkes said.

Before Blue — who was surprised by the gift — and event coordinator Sumaya Webster took the cover off of “History Lesson #5,” Wilkes said that Blue must first give a simple “I will” to accept it.

“I will,” said Blue, who then broke down and embraced Wilkes, a close personal friend for the last eight years, as the audience gave a standing ovation.

Blue said the gift shows the power of friendship, which started with Blue introducing himself to Wilkes at a conference in Atlanta, and that it also shows how “blessed” Dobbins Heights is to be where it is.

“I wish some of the people who founded Dobbins Heights could see this,” Blue said. “I stand on their shoulders.”

On the mystical qualities Wilkes said the piece holds, Blue said, “I can’t disagree” because of the divine nature of the Community Center’s existence itself.

Dobbins Heights native Jane Nicholson called the piece “God’s gift.”

Wilkes explained the meaning behind the figures shown in the “History Lesson #5.” There’s Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaking to a crowd with his “mountaintop” on the horizon, a diagram of a slave ship, an image from the March on Washington, a baby in a coffin to commemorate the children killed in a church bombing in Alabama in 1965, and then there’s the bird.

The bird — a dove of peace — is the most prominent feature of the piece. It sits at the center of a circle which Wilkes explained is a porthole that was the only view the black people on the slave ships had over the 90-day voyage across the Atlantic. All together, Wilkes said, the image sets up the viewer in the position of those slaves on those ships looking out of the porthole at freedom — the dove — and gives them a “starting point” for learning their history in the other figures included.

In a video on “History Lesson #5,” written and directed by Wilkes, the narrator says that some records indicated that one third of slave ships were lost at sea.

“We have many heroes today, from Michael Jordan, to Oprah Winfrey, to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., what about those at the bottom of the ocean and those who died upon arrival to America in the fields and unjustly incarcerated?”

Dr. Alan Mask, a physician with WRAL’s Health Team who attended Wilkes’ presentation Sunday with his mother, recent Trailblazer Award-winner Gloria Mask, said the event was “an outstanding way to spend a Sunday afternoon.”

“This is going to be something that will stay here forever,” Mask said. “I think (Wilkes) elevated everyone here.”

There were two young girls in the audience, Breanna Ball, 15, and Mia Covington, 7, daughters of Town Clerk Regina Hamilton. Wilkes gave them their own signed copy of “History Lesson #5.”

Ball said the piece “really shows black history.”

On being an artist or even just being expressive visually, Wilkes said he hears many children and adults say they can’t because they “can’t draw,” which frustrates him because anything can be used to make an aesthetic statement.

“You don’t have to!” he said, pointing to the original “Mr. Bojangles Jump So High” of his. The piece references an actor who starred in Shirley Temple films and shows an abstraction of the character jumping into the sky with a real suit, tie, hat and worn-out shoes blending with the figure in the canvas.

“The only thing stopping you is you,” Wilkes said.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Mayor Antonio Blue and event coordinator Sumaya Webster stand ready to unveil “History Lesson #5” as the creator of the piece, Karl Wilkes, speaks on Sunday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_7923-2.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Mayor Antonio Blue and event coordinator Sumaya Webster stand ready to unveil “History Lesson #5” as the creator of the piece, Karl Wilkes, speaks on Sunday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The original “Mr. Bojangles Jump So High” by Karl Wilkes was on display at the Black Art Exhibit on Sunday. The piece references the actor Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, who starred in Shirley Temple films and shows an abstraction of the character jumping into the sky with a real suit, tie, hat and worn-out shoes which blend with the figure in the canvas. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_7904-2.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The original “Mr. Bojangles Jump So High” by Karl Wilkes was on display at the Black Art Exhibit on Sunday. The piece references the actor Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, who starred in Shirley Temple films and shows an abstraction of the character jumping into the sky with a real suit, tie, hat and worn-out shoes which blend with the figure in the canvas. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Karl Wilkes gives a signed copy of his “History Lesson #5” to Mia Covington, 7, on Sunday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_8012-2.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Karl Wilkes gives a signed copy of his “History Lesson #5” to Mia Covington, 7, on Sunday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal International award winning artist Karl Wilkes speaks at the Black Art Exhibit at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Sunday. Wilkes was Rosa Parks’ personal artist for the last five years of her life and his works have been collected by the Obama family, and the late Muhammad Ali and Michael Jackson. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_7885-2.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal International award winning artist Karl Wilkes speaks at the Black Art Exhibit at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Sunday. Wilkes was Rosa Parks’ personal artist for the last five years of her life and his works have been collected by the Obama family, and the late Muhammad Ali and Michael Jackson. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Karl Wilkes, right, and Mayor Antonio Blue embrace after the unveiling of the one-of-a-kind print of “History Lesson #5” which will be put on display in the Dobbins Heights Community Center. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_7943-2.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Karl Wilkes, right, and Mayor Antonio Blue embrace after the unveiling of the one-of-a-kind print of “History Lesson #5” which will be put on display in the Dobbins Heights Community Center.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]