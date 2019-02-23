Artist to dedicate black history ‘Lesson’ to Dobbins Heights

Contributed photo Wilkes stands with his pieces. Contributed photo Wilkes stands with his pieces. Contributed photo “History Lesson #5” is a lithograph that includes portraits of notable figures in black history like Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, and Martin Luther King Jr. juxtaposed against a diagram of a slave ship, a photo from the March on Washington. Contributed photo “History Lesson #5” is a lithograph that includes portraits of notable figures in black history like Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, and Martin Luther King Jr. juxtaposed against a diagram of a slave ship, a photo from the March on Washington.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Town of Dobbins Heights will host international award winning artist Karl Wilkes on Sunday to speak on the importance of black history and dedicate a print of one of his most renowned works to the Dobbins Heights Community Center.

Karl Wilkes, who was born in Fort Bragg and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, has earned distinction across the globe for his art, which focuses heavily on the experience of black people in the United States in at times abstract ways. Wilkes served as Rosa Parks’ personal artist for the last years of her life and the list of the high-profile names who collected his works include President Barack Obama, the late Muhammad Ali and the late Michael Jackson.

At 3 p.m. Sunday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center, Wilkes will dedicate a signed print of “History Lesson #5” to the center in honor of Black History Month. The piece is a lithograph that includes portraits of notable figures in black history like Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King Jr. juxtaposed against a diagram of a slave ship, a photo from the March on Washington.

Wilkes said Friday that the image provides a “starting point” for anyone interested in learning about black history.

“Go in and look at it and find how it relates to you, do research, go into the piece itself,” Wilkes said. “Find how you relate or where you are in black history.”

One of the most prominent images in the piece is a bird that appears illuminated by a circle. This circle, Wilkes said, is a porthole from the slave ships, but it carries many more layers of symbolism than that: The portholes in those days were 36 inches in diameter, the earth is 360 degrees around, there were about 360 slaves on each slave ship and Tubman freed about 360 slaves. The bird is a dove of peace.

Wilkes said he spoke to a high school student in South Carolina whose school was doing “All Lives Matter”-themed events in place of Black History Month. Wilkes said he told the student that this month is not about whose life does and doesn’t matter. “Black history is black history. Period,” he told the student.

“We must know about ourselves and where we came from,” Wilkes said. “If you don’t know your past, you won’t know your future. Black history is our playbook.”

On Sunday, Wilkes will present a 30-minute video on “History Lesson #5” and he will give remarks. Food will be provided for the event.

Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue said he met Wilkes 18 years ago at a conference in Atlanta and they have since become close friends. Blue hopes the event will bring awareness of black history to the community and be a deep educational experience.

“Come with an open mind and leave having learned something about black history — and art too,” Blue said.

