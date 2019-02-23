J.C. Watkins strives for success of Leak Street center in Rockingham

The Leak Street Education and Cultural Center - formerly known as Rockingham Colored High School and Leak Street High School - serves as a community building and afterschool facility for students. Kids Cafe is one of several programs offered at the cultural center. Students are able to get a free meal and work on homework after school. The Leak Street Education and Cultural Center - formerly known as Rockingham Colored High School and Leak Street High School - serves as a community building and afterschool facility for students. Kids Cafe is one of several programs offered at the cultural center. Students are able to get a free meal and work on homework after school. J.C. Watkins said he remembered walking across the auditorium when he graduated from Rockingham Colored High School in 1939. Watkins graduated salutitorian. J.C. Watkins said he remembered walking across the auditorium when he graduated from Rockingham Colored High School in 1939. Watkins graduated salutitorian. In the Leak Street Education and Cultural Center, several awards and certificates hang in the conference room for J.C. Watkins and his wife, Ruth. Plaques include Teacher of the Year, certificates of recognition, degrees and many others. In the Leak Street Education and Cultural Center, several awards and certificates hang in the conference room for J.C. Watkins and his wife, Ruth. Plaques include Teacher of the Year, certificates of recognition, degrees and many others. On Monday, Feb. 18, J.C. Watkins sang two hymnals — “Certainly Lord” and “Every Time I Hear the Spirit”— at the Rotary Club meeting in Rockingham. Thomas Hager, Leak Street board member, accompanied him on the piano. On Monday, Feb. 18, J.C. Watkins sang two hymnals — “Certainly Lord” and “Every Time I Hear the Spirit”— at the Rotary Club meeting in Rockingham. Thomas Hager, Leak Street board member, accompanied him on the piano.

ROCKINGHAM — J.C. Watkins, a Richmond County stalwart, was born in the Beaver Dam Community in northeastern Richmond County, where he attended Lincoln School for first through seventh grades. He said it was common back then for kids to stop going to school after seventh grade, since the closest high school was eight miles away and no buses came to their part of town.

He said most kids found work at a young age, but because he was so small, his parents sent him to the high school.

“My mom bought me a pair of knickerbockers (pants that went down halfway with buckles) to go to school in,” he said.

Watkins said he made good grades while in school. He remembered students not being able to understand how to factor numbers during his algebra class, but he always knew how. With chalk in hand, he said he’d be able to solve equations across the board.

Despite starting school a month late, Watkins said he won the George Washington Carver Award when he attended Rockingham Colored High School in 1935 for having the highest grades in the eighth grade. His reward was $5.

“I never had $5 in my life,” Watkins remembered. “And now I have $5.”

In 1939, Watkins was part of the first graduating class from Rockingham Colored High School and graduated salutitorian. On graduation night, Watkins was awarded a scholarship for $125 to cover a year’s worth of tuition at Shaw University. Room and board would cost an additional $20 a month.

“In the summer, my parents got me ready,” he said. “My mom sewed shirts and pajamas and bought me a few pairs of pants.”

After college, Watkins returned in the fall of 1943 to the high school he attended and taught eighth grade. After his first year of teaching, a young lady started teaching in the classroom next to his. And after two years of teaching next door to each other, Ruth and J.C. were married.

Watkins said he and his wife left teaching and went to further their education. After receiving his masters in school administration from Columbia University, Watkins returned to Rockingham Colored High School and went on to becoming principal in 1955. While principal, Watkins said he introduced different audio and visual equipment to the teachers, such as projectors and record players.

When the Elementary and Secondary Education Act passed, their school was able to get a lot of money because they were considered Title I (schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families). Watkins said the money could have been used for whatever, but he decided to funnel it back into academics, so they purchased new equipment for their science lab, projectors and other things they needed.

According to the book “A History of Richmond County” written by James E. and Ida C. Huneycutt, the first desegregation plan was adopted by county schools on May 3, 1965 and schools were desegregated in the beginning of the 1965-1966 school year. Watkins said principals went to the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama to learn how to integrate their schools.

“I was nervous,” Watkins remembered about traveling out of state. “I was nervous because of the stuff that I read and heard about.”

Before integration, Watkins said, the name of the school changed to Leak Street High School. When the school integrated, Watkins said parents would want to know who their child’s teacher was, but he wouldn’t disclose their name. He said students would spend half their day with a white teacher and half their day with a black teacher.

“Other principals would come here to observe how we integrated the school or would come to ask questions,” said Watkins.

Watkins said integration went smoothly with the school. He remembered some of the richer white families who took their kids out of school and started a private school down the street. He said they took white teachers from the school to encourage more parents to take their kids out. But after two years, the school shut down and Watkins said the same students who left returned.

He also remembered a white student who ran into his office one day with a bloody nose and said a black boy — who he referred to as the n-word — hit him in his nose.

“I didn’t get mad at him because I knew that he only knew what he grew up around,” said Watkins.

After 43 years in the school system, Watkins and his wife retired with plans to travel. But alumni of Leak Street High School had other plans for Watkins.

After the completion of Washington Street School, Leak Street High School closed. Watkins said the building wasn’t maintained, so it wasn’t in the best shape. During a school board meeting, they discussed how they would either turn it into a maitenance shop or bull doze it. Watkins said the Leak Street Alumni Association Inc. came to him and asked if Watkins would talk to the board.

“I listened to them,” he said. “I always told them to remain involved in the community and work to make their communities better, and now here they come talking the same talk I was talking to them,” he said. “So I couldn’t say no to them.”

The board told Watkins that he would have to have a public auction if they were going to sell the school to him. According to a Daily Journal article written in 2013, the former school was sold for a nominal fee of $10 and there was a recording fee of $26.

Watkins said with all the damage done to the building, it would cost around $100,000 to repair the old school. It was then Watkins heard about the Cole Foundation. Bill Spencer, who at the time was on a board for the Cole Foundation, told Watkins that he had a gold mine with the building and told him he could either donate $50,000 to help toward repairs or he could provide $50,000 as a matching grant.

Watkins said he and Leak Street alumni sent out thousands of letters to other alumni and they raised approximately $200,000. With the money, they were able to do major renovations, including installing windows, heating and air conditioning and getting new carpets, a new roof and new furniture.

Fast forward to today, Watkins said the Leak Street Education and Cultural Center offers several programs for students and community members. One of their main programs is Kids Cafe, an afterschool program that feeds students healthy meals after school. The program, started by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in 1999, originated with five sites. Now, Leak Street is one of 26 programs in 25 counties.

“I’ve been really involved with the center,” said Watkins. “I’ve seen what it was. It was a disgrace.”

Chairperson for the Leak Street Board Anna Thomas, and Watkins’ former eighth grade student, said she knows the center has made a difference in the attitudes of young people in the community.

“We have something good here,” said Thomas. “And it’s going to get better.”

Watkins said he hopes to see the center continue to grow and flourish in the future. He said there’s a room filled with pianos that he’d like to see turned into a music room. He’d also like to start using the gymnasium.

Shanta Watkins, academic coach and teacher for the Kids Cafe program, said the center is very beneficial for the students and notices the center’s importance within the community.

“We had 25 kids when we first started the program,” she said. “It gives them an opportunity to get their homework done and out of the way and they’re also fed. I think they enjoy the food and snacks the most.”

Shanta also said the center is a good place for kids to make friends outside of school, too. She said they’ll take a trip to the Museum of Life and Science in Durham sometime next month.

“We’re able to expose them to different things,” she said.

Watkins said he hopes alumni continue to stay interested in the Leak Street Education and Cultural Center. He fears that when the alumni are gone, their grandkids won’t be interested. He and his wife have started a foundation for the center and hope to see the alumni use it.

Thomas said they contribute to the foundation but struggle to keep the buildings operating. But she said they aren’t giving up on it.

“We’ll continue with what we have because I see the need,” she said. “We provide a safe haven for children after school who might have to go home to an empty house.”

