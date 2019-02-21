Bridal show at the Cole

HAMLET — Brides, and brides to be, will have the opportunity to browse around several exhibits Sunday afternoon for the eighth annual Piedmont Bridal Show.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richmond Community College Community College Cole Auditorium, attendees can visit exhibits, including caterers, bridal gowns, tuxedo stores, florists, photographers, disc jockeys, wedding consultants, bridal registries, jewelry, ceremony and reception locations, lighting and decor designers. There will also be a fashion show hosted by Bridal Nook. Admission into the show is $5.
“When you’re new, there are so many questions (for wedding planning),” said Show Organizer Sharon Nichols. “It’s great to be in one place and have all those services there. You can get shop and get what you need in one place.”
The Piedmont Bridal Show is always held the last Sunday in February and vendors from Richmond County, Moore County, Laurinburg and South Carolina will attend. Nichols said the event is for all brides no matter what stage of their planning they’re in and encourages brides to bring their wedding planner along for the day.
Nichols said it’s exciting to see her idea become a reality. When she planned a bridal shower years ago, she said it was an opportunity to show brides, and grooms, what’s available locally.
“It’s fun to see the brides come in,” she said. “They’re enthusiastic. And when they leave, it’s always ‘thank you, thank you’.”
Nichols said there will be several new vendors this year, including Oh Snap! Magic Mirror, a photobooth, Story Focused Media, videography, a travel agency from Cheraw and a Rockingham local Hillside Florist.
“There are vendors who have done every show and they’ve taken a chance from the first show and have been with us since,” she said. “And then we have new people who call to say they want to be in it, so it’s very exciting.”
In addition to the vendors, prizes will be awarded throughout the expo. Nichols said there are three types of prizes. Brides can win them from the different booths and vendors, if a bride visits each vendor and turns in a sheet that documents their visit, they can be entered in for a cash prize, and a grand prize will be drawn at 4 p.m.
The first 25 brides to arrive will receive a special goodie bag. The event is open to everyone. Brides will be entered into the prize drawings twice if they pre-register at www.piedmontbridalshow.com.