Mountain Creek Volunteer Fire Department gets new truck

ELLERBE — The Mountain Creek Volunteer Fire Department received a brand new truck Thursday that they believe will allow them to better serve their 100-square-mile coverage area.

The truck is a 2019 E-One rescue pumper with a 1,000 gallon tank, a pump that can spray 1,500 gallons per minute, and is equipped with a deck gun, foam capability and numerous other bells and whistles, according to Assistant Chief Kenny McFayden.

“Never in my life would I’ve thought we’d have something like this at Mountain Creek,” said Lt. Jerry Mac Snead with eyes wide as he sat in the driver’s seat for the first time Thursday. He added it’s the “Cadillac” of fire trucks, “It might even be a Mercedes.”

Chief Keith Smith said the truck will allow for faster response and the foam capability will allow the department to better protect structures.

“We bought this truck to better serve our district and to help with insurance rates,” Smith said.

The truck will now be Mountain Creek’s frontline truck, according to Snead, replacing the last truck they got from the county, which was a 1989 model, that Snead and McFayden said they’ve never had a problem with. The Ellerbe and Northside volunteer fire departments have also recently received new fire trucks.

Snead said he wishes they could let the ‘89 model stay on the frontline until it gives out so the new one doesn’t get dirty.

“If this one lasts like the last one did, it’ll be here long after I’m gone,” said Snead, who has been with Mountain Creek since he was called on to drive a truck on a house fire call in 1978.

The new truck, No. 444, has automatic transmission, rear camera for backing up, touch screen controls and a wood panel dashboard — a far-cry from the ‘89 model’s stick-shift and aging internal systems. McFayden said the truck also has LED lights around the outside of the truck to improve visibility. With the help of Pee Dee Electric, the department applied for a USDA loan of $344,000 to pay for the truck, which was awarded in January.

The truck was delivered by Travis Mayo, owner of Rocky Mount-based Fire Connections, Thursday afternoon.

“This is a very technologically advanced truck, no doubt about that,” Mayo said.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Fire Connections Owner Travis Mayo, right, explains the features of the new truck to Lt. Jerry Mac Snead, left, and Assistant Chief Kenny McFayden on Thursday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The new truck has many bells and whistles, and will replace their frontline truck, which was purchased by the county in 1989. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Mountain Creek Volunteer Fire Department received a new 2019 E-One rescue pumper on Thursday thanks to a USDA loan of $344,000 awarded in January. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Lt. Jerry Mac Snead sits in the new fire truck for the first time on Thursday. He said it's the "Cadillac" of fire trucks.

It replaces 30-year-old vehicle

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer